SKxARM is now titled Madharasi; Sivakarthikeyan gets into violent action mode, blazes gun intensely for Tamil thriller

Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited action thriller AR Murugadoss has finally been flagged off with a title. The upcoming Tamil flick recently unveiled its first look, and it is safe to say that the actor is all set to raise the benchmark again with his performance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), makers of the film Sri Lakshmi Movies unveiled the first look at Sivakarthikeyan’s next, directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie is now titled Madharasi and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Well the intriguing clip features Sivakarthikeyan going all gun blazing and fighting against the odds. The actor was seen flaunting a completely rugged look, while nailing the stunts and sequences with finesse.

The clip also features a glimpse of actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is all set to essay the role of the antagonist.

Sharing the clip, the makers penned, “#SKxARM is #Madharasi in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam & #DilMadharasi in Hindi. Get ready for Massive Carnage in cinemas. SK & ARM are all set to give you THE BIGGEST ACTION FILM TITLE GLIMPSE & FIRST LOOK out now!”

The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and a peek of the same is heard with the intriguing background tune used in the first look glimpse.

For the unversed, Madharsi would mark the first collaboration between SK and AR Murugadoss. The movie is both written and directed by the latter. It was earlier announced that the action flick would hit the big screens by Diwali in 2024. However, it was later pushed for a release in 2025.