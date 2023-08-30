Sobhita Dhulipala's shocking beauty transformation sparks debate about cosmetic surgery

She is known for her incredible roles in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, The Night Manager, and Made In Heaven. Sobhita Dhulipala has now caught the attention of her fans with an impeccable style evolution. Her style transformation seamlessly highlights her journey as a fashion icon but a throwback video now sparks debate about cosmetic surgery.

A Reddit user posted a video from Sobhita Dhulipala's Miss India Earth 2013 contest and it is her drastic transformation that has caught everyone's attention. The video sees Asin Thottumkal, one of the judges of the beauty pageant asking her, "My question to you is, being an independent young woman of today, do you think the state government or the colleges have the right to impose a dress code and tell you what to wear, not to wear? What is your opinion?"

To this, Sobhita replied saying that she believes that colleges and state governments should not have the authority to enforce restrictions on uniforms. A lack of moral policy cannot be resolved by implementing unreasonable rules that limit freedom.

Netizens react to Sobhita's old video from beauty pageant

For the unversed, Sobhita Dhulipala moved to Mumbai at the age of 16. One of the comments on the video read, "All the surgeries happened with Adil’s money. Even Asin’s husband is rich like Adil," while another wrote, "That's some khoon Bhari maang transformation."

"Omgggg. I recognized after hearing her voice and way of talking," read a comment. Netizens also wrote, "Exactly she looks mostly the same to me. Just lip filler and thicker eyebrows now", and "I kinda think she's also gotten something done to her teeth. They definitely don't look like this now."

Having grown up in Visakhapatnam, Sobhita Dhulipala won a beauty pageant in 2013 and then joined the film industry when she was 25. During the initial days in an interview, Sobhita had addressed herself as an "uncool geek child, a loner" who had not watched more than 20 films.

Coming to her fashion statement over the recent years, Sobhita Dhulipala has left onlookers in awe with her red-carpet appearances. From stunning sequined gowns to meticulously tailored power suits, Dhulipala ensures that she makes a statement with her fashion choices. She effortlessly combines elegance with a touch of edginess, proving that she is unafraid to push boundaries and defy traditional norms.

