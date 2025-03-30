South Newsmakers of the Week: L2 Empuraan release, Veera Dheera Sooran controversy, Ram Charan's birthday and more

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

It was a week full of big announcements and controversies in South cinema. While Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan finally arrived in theaters, Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran made headlines for all the wrong reasons ahead of its grand premiere. Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27 was a star-studded affair and much more. So, here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. L2: Empuraan grand release

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan premiered on March 27, receiving positive feedback but also stirring controversy. Right-wing groups raised objections over certain portrayals, prompting the makers to implement 17 cuts before resubmitting for censor clearance.

Reports indicate that the edits focused on reducing violent scenes involving women and modifying content linked to religious themes.

2. Veera Dheera Sooran controversy

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran has been making waves ever since it hit the big screens on March 27. However, its release faced unexpected delays due to reported financial disputes.

Producer Shibu Thameens later clarified that the postponement was due to last-minute renegotiations by the OTT rights holder, and not financial troubles on his end. Apologizing to the team and fans on X, he addressed the speculation.

3. Ram Charan's birthday celebration

Ram Charan celebrated his 40th birthday on March 27 with a star-studded gathering. His wife, Upasana Kamineni, shared glimpses of the celebration, including a rare family moment with Chiranjeevi, Surekha, and the Game Changer actor’s sisters.

Another picture featured him enjoying with Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Upasana also posted a group photo, expressing gratitude, saying, "March 27th – Forever gratefulThank u all for making it so special."

4. Kannappa postponed

The release of Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, originally planned for April 25, 2025, has been delayed due to ongoing VFX enhancements. In an official statement, the makers opened up about their dedication to perfecting a crucial sequence, assuring fans that updates on the new release date will be shared soon.

5. Actress Shruthi Narayanan's alleged video leak controversy

Tamil TV actress Shruthi Narayanan responded to the viral circulation of her alleged private video, expressing distress over the situation. Addressing the issue on Instagram, she called it a painful ordeal for her and her loved ones.

She urged people to stop sharing the clip and said that all women deserve respect. Shruthi also highlighted legal actions against such violations, condemning the spread of such content as insensitive and harmful.