Suriya and his family did not want Jyotika to work post wedding? A look back at actress' response

Jyotika has been one of the most talented pan-Indian actors who has cemented her name beyond the boundaries of regional films. The diva took a break from acting after her marriage, and it wasn’t until 2015 that she made her comeback. Well, here’s a throwback to the time when the Shaitaan actress revealed if her husband and actor Suriya ever stopped her from returning to films.

In an old interview with JFW, Jyotika opened up about the popular misconception about her personal life people have had, citing how everyone nearly believed that her husband Suriya and his family stopped her from returning to cinema after their marriage.

Contrary to the chatter, the actress expressed how it was her husband, Suriya, who faced all the unnecessary heat, adding how he was the first person from the very beginning who wanted her to return to movies as early as possible.

In her words: “Most people were under the misconception that Suriya and his family did not want me to work post our wedding – that was not true. It was a conscious decision not act post my marriage as I had wanted to focus on my family life. Though I had made my intentions very clear to the media, Suriya was always being asked about my return to movies.”

Jyotika tagged her decision to take a hiatus as her own since she wanted to ‘focus on her family life’ after marriage. Moreover, she also talked about the kind of messages Suriya would receive, which were quite uncalled for.

She added, “Whenever one of my films is played on television, someone or the other would message Suriya saying, ‘Jo’s film is playing on TV. She has done a fabulous job, why don’t you let her act?’ Immediately Suriya would forward that message to me! He had faced a lot of heat from friends and fans, that too on my account.”

Fast forward to now, Jyotika is back in action and has been delivering successive power-packed performances on the celluloid. From the big screens to OTT space, the actress has excelled in her prowess in equal measure.