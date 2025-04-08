Tamil TV actress Shruthi Narayanan makes public appearance after alleged private video controversy

The Tamil television industry was recently abuzz when actress Shruthi Narayanan hit the headlines over an alleged casting couch private video controversy. The leaked video of hers initiated a debate on the casting couch culture in the film industry. Now, days after, Shruthi was clicked attending a promotional event for her upcoming film, Guts. The actress attended the event wearing a simple blue cotton saree with an open hair look.

Advertisement

As one can see in the video, she makes a graceful return and looks even more confident than ever. Shruthi posed for the paps, smiled, and made her way to the event with bravely. One of the X (Twitter) users called her “Such a strong girl.”

For the unversed, the 14-minute leaked video of Shruthi Narayanan, presumed to be an audition tape, ignited discussions regarding the horrific casting couch culture within the industry.

Known for her role in the popular TV series Siragadikka Aasai, the 24-year-old actress from Chennai, had reacted to the leaked video controversy. “For you guys, spreading all these contents on me it’s just a joke and fun content. For you guys, spreading all this content on me it’s just a joke and fun content. But for me and my close ones, this is a very hard situations for us. Especially for me it is a very difficult time and it’s a difficult situation to handle it," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her TV show on Star Vijay gained insane viewership with over 649 episodes aired. For the unversed, Shruthi has also played a supporting role alongside actors like Anila Sreekumar, Sri Deva, and R Sundarrajan.

ALSO READ: 3 Tamil, Telugu movies releasing this week in theaters: Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly to Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Jack