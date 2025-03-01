Thadam OTT release: Where to watch Arun Vijay starrer crime thriller movie as it clocks in 6 years of release

Arun Vijay starrer movie Thadam was originally released in theaters on March 1, 2019. As it marks its 6th release anniversary, here’s where you can watch the movie on OTT.

Where to watch Thadam

The movie Thadam starring Arun Vijay in the lead role is available for streaming on Sun NXT. The film was directed by Vidaamuyarchi fame Magizh Thirumeni.

Official trailer and plot of Thadam

The movie Thadam follows the story of twin brothers, Ezhil and Kavin. Ezhil is a civil engineer from IIT, while Kavin is a cunning gambler and thief who deceives people with the help of his sidekick, Suruli. Despite being complete opposites, their lives become entangled when both are considered prime suspects in a murder case.

As the investigation unfolds, tensions rise between the brothers, each pointing fingers at the other. With time running out, the film explores whether the police can uncover the truth before it's too late.

Cast and crew of Thadam

The film Thadam features actor Arun Vijay in the lead role, portraying dual characters. In addition to him, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Smruthi Venkat, Vidya Pradeep, Satyajit Dhananjayan, Sonia Agarwal, Vijayan, Yogi Babu, and more.

Written by Magizh Thirumeni, the film was produced by Inder Kumar. The musical tracks and background score were composed by Arun Raj, while S. Gopinath and N.B. Srikanth handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Advertisement

Upon its release, Thadam was a massive hit and received critical acclaim, particularly for Arun Vijay’s performance. The film was later remade in two other Indian languages: the Telugu version, Red, starring Ram Pothineni, was released in 2021, followed by the Hindi remake, Gumraah, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, in 2023.

Regarding Arun Vijay’s cinematic journey, he was last seen in the lead role in Vanangaan, directed by Bala. Moving forward, he is set to appear in Idly Kadai, helmed by Dhanush as his fourth directorial venture.