The Secret Of Women OTT Release: When and where to watch Malayalam emotional thriller drama online

The Malayalam emotional thriller drama The Secret of Women grossed mediocrely at the box office upon its release. The film’s gripping storyline that offered something completely new on the table made way to become one of the USP’s of the movie. It is now all set to stream online.

When and where to watch The Secret Of Women

Malayalam flick The Secret of Women will be available for streaming on the OTT giant SUN NXT. An official announcement was made on the X account of the streaming platform. Dropping a poster of the movie, the post read, “A journey of emotions, mystery, and thrill awaits! The Secret of Women streaming soon on Sun NXT!”

Official trailer and plot of The Secret Of Women

The Secret of Women, quite like the title of the movie, centers its story around two female protagonists, each hailing from a completely different background. Both of them end up confronting a stranger who enters their life out of nowhere.

What first appears as a chance encounter for both of them slowly turns into a life-changing episode as they develop a very special connection with the stranger. Being an emotional thriller, the dark secrets and unheard past of each character are what make the storyline all the more intriguing and intense.

The movie goes on to reflect how these women confront the challenges and hurdles, all the while balancing newer equations with the stranger in their lives and camouflaging their raging secret pasts.

Cast and crew of The Secrets Of Women

The main star cast of the Malayalam movie includes Aju Varghese, Niranjana Anoop, Srikant Murali, Midhun Venugopal, Suma Devi, Zaki Manoli and others.

Written and directed by Prajesh Sen, the film was released theatrically on January 31, 2025. The Secrets of Women is bankrolled under the Prajeshsen Movies Club and the musical score is set by Anil Krishna and Joshwa VJ.