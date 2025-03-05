The Malabar Tales OTT Release: When and where to watch Malayalam anthology of family dramas
The Malabar Tales, a unique anthology of five family dramas, is all set for an OTT release. Read on for details.
The Malayalam anthology movie The Malabar Tales grabbed quite a bit of appreciation from fans after its theatrical release earlier this year. The movie presents five different family dramas on-screen, dealing with various emotions and themes. The anthology drama is now all set for its OTT release.
When and where to watch The Malabar Tales
Malayalam anthology The Malabar Tales will soon be available for everyone to watch on small screens. The movie will be streaming on Manorama Max from March 8, 2025, onward.
The formal announcement for the same was made on the social media handles of the OTT platform, featuring a poster and caption that read, “The Malabar Tales | Streaming from March 8 on ManoramaMAX.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of The Malabar Tales
At its very core, The Malabar Tales showcases families going through conflicts, various emotions, and social issues across diverse homes in Kerala.
Some of the other inherent themes covered by these stories include heartbreak, identity crisis, second chances, societal challenges, cultural richness and more.
What makes it more interesting is how each of these hurdles is showcased to be common between both rich and poor households.
Cast and crew of The Malabar Tales
The main star cast of The Malabar Tales includes Sivaraaj, Pradeep Balan, Anil Anto, Anupriya AK, Navya Byju, Ardhra Devi and others.
It is written and directed by Anil Kunhappan and is produced by Preetha Anil under the banner of Chalk Board Films. Fidel Ashok and Amal Irfan have composed the music for the Malayalam film.
