Top 8 bankable actresses to watch out for 2024: Nayanthara, Shruti Haasan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

2024 seems to be a promising year for cinema. Films that have released so far, like Captain Miller, HanuMan, Ayalaan and Guntur Kaaram have already set the bar high, and looking at the films that are set to hit the theaters this year, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that it is every cinephile’s dream scenario.

A major factor that can be noticed in films coming out this year is the prominence of female characters that are brought to life by talented actresses from all over the country. Keeping that in mind, here is the list of top 8 bankable actresses to look out for in 2024.

Top 8 bankable actresses to watch out for in 2024

1. Nayanthara

Nayanthara has been given the title the Lady Superstar for a reason. The actress who was last seen in the titular role of Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, has a plethora of films coming up in 2024. The first film she has coming up is Test, which features Siddharth, R Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, and more in prominent roles and is helmed by S. Sashikanth, and is written by Suman Kumar.

Apart from that, the actress will also be reuniting with Yogi Babu for a film titled Mannangatti: Since 1960, helmed by debutant Dude Vicky. Nayanthara is also speculated to be a part of her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s 6th project, tentatively titled Wikki6.

2. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is currently riding highon the success of her latest film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which features Prabhas in the lead role. The film, helmed by Prashanth Neel, released on December 22nd, and has been a blockbuster success.

The actress will next be seen alongside Adivi Sesh in the upcoming film Dacoit: A Love Story. The film has been helmed by Shaneil Deo and is slated to release this year. The teaser of the film was released quite recently, and features the actress in a high octane action role. Undeniably, the look and feel of the teaser has led to fans being excited for the film. Apart from that, there are several rumors that Shruti Haasan is a part of Yash’s upcoming film with Geetu Mohandas, Toxic, as well.

3. Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the country at present. The actress was last seen in the role of Sathya in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film Leo, with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead.

It was announced a while ago that the actress would also be a part of Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film with Magizh Thirumeni, titled VidaaMuyarchi. Trisha had also shared a couple of pictures on her social media from the sets of the film.

In addition to VidaaMuyarchi, Trisha is also a part of 2 Malayalam films, namely Ram, helmed by Jeethu Joseph, featuring Mohanlal in the lead, and the Tovino Thomas starrer thriller Identity.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic-comedy film Kushi, will next be seen in the Indian version of the American series Citadel. The show is helmed by directors Raj & Dk, and features Varun Dhawan in the lead. The series marks the actress’ second collaboration with the ace directors after the second season of the hit show, The Family Man. Apart from that, she is also slated to be a part of a film titled Chennai Stories.

5. Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi has quickly made a name for herself as one of the most prominent actresses in the country. The actress is known for her choice in films, and was last seen in the big screen more than a year back, in the legal drama film Gargi.

The actress has two films lined up ahead of her, which includes one with Sivakarthikeyan, tentatively titled SK21. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. Additionally, she is also reuniting with Naga Chaitanya for a film titled Thandel, helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. The first glimpse video of the film was released quite recently and garnered positive responses from fans.

6. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is perhaps one of the busiest actresses in the country at present. The actress was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action drama film Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film, as well as her performance, garnered positive responses from fans and critics.

The actress will next be seen reprising the role of Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, helmed by Sukumar, features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in prominent roles. Apart from that, the actress is also slated to appear alongside Dheekshith Shetty in a film titled The Girlfriend, and also has two other films lined up namely Rainbow and Chaava. It is also speculated that Rashmika will be playing a prominent role in Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12.

7. Janhvi Kapoor

It’s just been 6 years since Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut, but even in such a short span, she has earned a reputation as one of the premiere actresses in the country. Now, the actress is all set to make her Telugu debut with the film Devara, which features Jr. NTR in the lead role. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva, and is set to be released in two parts, with the first part coming out on April 5th. Further the actress is also a part of two bollywood films titled Mr. and Mrs. Mahi as well as Uljah.

8. Deepika Padukone

Janhvi Kapoor is not the only actress set to make her Tollywood debut this year. Deepika Padukone is also set to feature in her maiden Telugu film, titled Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Pasupathy, Disha Patani and more, and is set to hit the silver screens on May 9th.

