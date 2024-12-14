Year Ender 2024: Top 7 key moments from Pinkvilla Exclusives; Suriya spilling tea about Ghajini sequel to Kamal Haasan plans for experimenting in Thug Life

In 2024, several South Cinema celebrities had a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, revealing many details about their craft, upcoming ventures, and more. From Suriya, Nani, and Rashmika Mandanna to a living legend like Kamal Haasan spilled various details with us in exclusive chats.

As we are soon to enter a new year and start afresh once again, here’s a complete wrap-up, taking note of key moments from the Pinkvilla exclusives of 2024.

Top key moments from Pinkvilla Exclusives 2024:

1. Suriya spills the tea about Ghajini 2

In the exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of the Kanguva release, Suriya was seen talking about the future of Ghajini and its sequel. When asked about the same, the prolific actor said, “Ghajini 2 has been a surprise because, after a long time, Allu Aravind Garu came up with the idea and asked like whether that could be possible.”

“I said, definitely, like we can think of something, sir, and yes, we have started a talk about it. It’s in process and might happen,” the actor concluded. Additionally, in the same interview, Suriya was asked about his venture as Rolex, with pandemonium emerging from the audience.

The actor revealed that he and director Lokesh had held a couple of meetings for the same, but both their commitments have to be considered as well.

See the official Pinkvilla interview with Suriya here:

2. Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction to working with Jr NTR in Devara

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Telugu cinema in 2024 with the Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1. Interacting with Pinkvilla ahead of her film Ulajh’s release, the stunning diva was asked about how it felt working with the actor and doing a South movie.

In response, the actress replied, “It was amazing. I love how they work over there. I love how they treat a movie, like a movie. Like a work of art and a work of cinema. They really give it that respect, scale, and magnitude. They have so much conviction in their storytelling. Siva sir is the captain of such a big ship with high stakes.”

“It’s a huge film, but he is so calm. He is also lovely to talk to and easy to work with, that you feel protected as an actor. Jr NTR just walks into a frame and it becomes alive. His energy is contagious,” the actress added.

Watch the Pinkvilla exclusive ft. Janhvi Kapoor here:

3. Prithviraj Sukumaran on working with Mohanlal as a director

Earlier in 2024, Prithviraj Sukumaran enjoyed an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of his film Aadujeevitham, aka The GOAT Life’s release. During the same, the actor was asked about his 3rd directorial venture with Mohanlal and the lessons he learned from the superstar.

In conversation, the actor said, “The greatest of actors submit themselves completely to the filmmaker. Mohanlal sir is a legend obviously and one of the finest actors we have had in this country. He is experienced enough to read a script and know what is required of him as an actor, but he will always come to you and ask you, sir…what would you like me to do?”

“I have made Lal sir do 17-18 takes, and not once he has asked me why. He'd never ask me why I need another take, and that is a lesson everyone should learn,” the actor concluded.

Moreover, Prithviraj Sukumaran also revealed that he was sure about Prabhas starrer Salaar becoming a hit in theaters. Additionally, the actor also added how everything in the film would make sense when the sequel arrives.

See the entire Pinkvilla interview ft. Prithviraj Sukumaran here:

4. Nani addressing whether he’d be in Kalki 2

Natural Star Nani sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla exclusively ahead of his last movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s release. During the same, the actor was asked about the chances of him appearing for a cameo in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas.

In his reply, the actor said, “Did he say that? I didn’t know it. Nothing. No, we’re all very, very close, so right, he must’ve said that. We never discussed anything.”

Additionally, the actor also remembered how he was getting calls from people after Kalki 2898 AD had hit the big screens. He said, “It was strange because even I remember down the day Kalki released, I was seeing so many messages on my phone. I was like, what? Why me? Everyone decided that I’m there. So... But no, we have never ever discussed.”

See the Pinkvilla interview with Nani:

5. Sivakarthikeyan opening up on the cameo scene from The GOAT with Thalapathy Vijay

A couple of months ago, Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, and director Rajkumar Perisamy came on board for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. The actor who was basking in the success of Amaran was asked about his iconic cameo appearance in Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT and how he felt when the superstar “passed the baton” to him.

In response, SK revealed that “His (Thalapathy Vijay) legacy is his own, and no one can touch that or take it from him. I see that as a very sweet scene where our senior, a very big star, is sharing the screen with the next-generation star. That’s the only thing, and maybe I felt he was giving his love to me; that’s how I perceived it, and I’ve taken it that way.”

Furthermore, the actor added, “His journey of over 30 years has been filled with his own struggles and battles to reach this level, so I can’t just go and take that and say, 'From now on, I will continue that.' It’s not that way.”

See the Pinkvilla interview with Sivakarthikeyan here:

6. Rashmika Mandanna on feeling surprised when hearing rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s voice for The Girlfriend teaser

In a recent interaction exclusively with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna revealed her surprise at hearing Vijay Deverakonda’s voice for her movie The Girlfriend’s teaser.

The Pushpa 2 actress reacted to the voiceover and said, “That is an interesting thing because, firstly, he is not in the film. He has like supported us with his voice, but what was interesting is that they actually cut this teaser out for my birthday. I didn’t know that he gave a voiceover. For me, it was a surprise.”

Furthermore, she also added, “A few days back when I got the teaser and watched it, I was like, Wait, that is Vijay’s voice. What is going on? I think that sort of added a magical element to the teaser because there’s music and visuals and the direction, but his voice just made it all the way more beautiful.”

See the Pinkvilla exclusive interview feat. Rashmika Mandanna:

7. Kamal Haasan and his plan to experiment with Mani Ratnam's film, Thug Life

Kamal Haasan was seen in 2024 returning with his character Senapathy in Shankar’s Indian 2. Ahead of the film’s release, the legendary actor had a candid conversation with Pinkvilla where he was asked about doing an outright Hindi movie similar to his classics like Chachi 420, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, and many more.

In response, the Vikram actor said, “That’s what I’m convincing Mr. Mani Ratnam to do with Thug Life. We are halfway through it, but I think I can convince him. If that happens, it will be a unique experiment where after midway we decide to make it in another language. Let’s see, I can’t speak without his collaboration.”

Moreover, the actor also added, “I think now, thanks to telecommunication and OTT, the nation is coagulating into one. So language is not a big problem now, and cinema has its own language. You cannot anymore parochially divide cinema into 22 parts; it's all one part, and you’ll understand that’s why Chaplin works for a boy from Paramakudi.”

Check out Kamal Haasan’s exclusive interview with Pinkvilla:

All the above-mentioned exclusive moments from Pinkvilla chats are the tip of the iceberg from the long list of conversations we had in 2024. If you plan to check out more of the same, surely tune in to Pinkvilla's official YouTube channel!

