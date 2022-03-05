Tandav 2 EXCLUSIVE: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub updates about Ali Abbas Zafar’s show; Adds they haven’t begun filming

Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who will next be seen in the upcoming ZEE5 show Bloody Brothers, says that a surge in the OTT space has helped actors get more opportunities. “But I always say that it is a positive as well as a negative for actors as there is so much content that is being created. People are getting bombarded with that. So sometimes I think there's a chance you just slip and end up in a not so good show,” says Ayyub.

He further adds, “There are all the possibilities, so you have to be very careful while signing a show. But yes, the positive side is that most of the actors are getting work, and those who were not getting opportunities to work in films, now suddenly they can show their talent and start working in any series as most of them are not just about one person, but about at least four to five principal characters. So I think it’s an advantage but we have to be careful.”

The actor was also highly praised for his performance as Shiva Shekhar in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav. Have they started filming for season 2? “No, we haven’t started shooting,” Ayyub responds, adding that he hopes to start working on the show soon.

Is there any conversation around it going on already? “Not right now. Ali is also busy shooting another film. Most of the actors have gone on to other projects, so I think that might be the reason. Saif (Ali Khan) is also doing Vikram Vedha. So I think to get everyone together again for two to three months, that is going to be a task for the scheduler,” Ayyub laughs.

Besides Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Tandav also featured Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Annup Sonii, and Gauahar Khan, among many others in pivotal roles.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma approached for OMG 2 producer Vipul D Shah’s next; Read Deets