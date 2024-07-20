Top 7 K-drama characters in 2024: Beak Hyun Woo from Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner’s Ryu Sun Jae, and more

2024 has been a fantastic year for K-dramas. From heart-wrenching romances to thrilling mysteries, you can't help but love (or maybe even hate) them. Today we're diving into the world of K-dramas to meet the top 7 characters who stole our hearts this year (so far).

Get ready to explore some amazing characters ranging from high school students to corporate lawyers. We've got it all covered.

1. Ryun Sun Jae from Lovely Runner

No wonder this character tops the list. Ryu Sun-Jae, played by Byeon Woo-Seok, isn't your typical K-drama hero. Sure, he's got the looks, talent, and charm of a top star with a seemingly perfect life.

But behind the glitz and glam, Sun Jae is a former swimmer-turned-singer-actor who's worn down by the pressures of fame.

The depth and complexity make Ryu Sun-Jae such a captivating character. He's not just a heartthrob, he's a relatable person struggling with fame, making him one of the most talked-about characters of 2024.

2. Baek Hyun Woo from Queen of Tears

Baek Hyun-woo, is played by the K-drama king Kim Soo-hyun. He played the role of the legal director of a giant South Korean conglomerate - Queens Group. His character has a very humble beginning where he is born in a rural area Yongdu-ri, and becomes a lawyer after graduating from a big university.

Advertisement

His character tackles all the struggles including marital problems with his wife Hong Hae In Portrayed by Kim Ji Won. Hyun Woo's relatable journey for love makes him a refreshing and captivating character.

3. Yeo Jeong-woo from Doctor Slump

Dr. Yeo Jeong-woo, played by the charming Park Hyung-sik, isn't your typical K-drama doctor. Sure he excelled at playing the plastic surgeon’s role with a brilliant past as a straight-A student.

He's relatable and complex, and this makes him more relatable. Despite being a successful doctor he didn't have a family and the struggle to get back his career is highly relatable to the audience. Though this rom-com sprinkles love and romance between Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Ye, personal hurdles make it more interesting.

4. Kang Ji Won from Marry My Husband

Kang Ji-Won, played by the powerhouse Park Min-Young, isn't your typical K-drama heroin with all the possible twists like terminal illness, a cheating husband, backstabbing in-laws, and whatnot.

Advertisement

Despite going through so much life gives Ji Won a second chance to travel back in time. This personal struggle being a career woman makes Kang Ji Won a relatable character to many audiences making her the most memorable character of 2024

5. Gwon Seon-Yul from Wonderful World

Gwon Seon Yul is played by the rockstar Cha Eun-Woo. He's complex and keeps you guessing. Seon-Yul is being used by someone else, but he doesn't even know it! He thinks he's doing the right thing, but things get messy when his true identity is revealed.

This K-drama will take you on a wild ride as Seon Yul is in revenge mode which makes him the most interesting character of the year so far.

6. Park Soo Ho from Knight Flower

Park Soo Ho is played by Lee Jong-Won. Forget the swooning romance – Soo-Ho is all about finding the truth! This sharp detective is determined to uncover the mystery behind his father's death.

Advertisement

It's a thrilling adventure as they unravel secrets and fight for what's right. There might be a little romance along the way, but revenge and redemption are the main focus of the narrative. In Knight Flower, Soo Ho is the hero we need, determined, smart, and ready to fight for justice!

7. Sung Soo-Ji from Pyramid Game

Sung Soo-Ji, played by Kim Ji-Yeon (Bona) from WJSN, is a breath of fresh air in the 2024 K-drama scene. Soo-Ji is the new girl at Baekyeon High, a school with a brutal social ranking system, and becomes a victim of bullies

She's brave and inspires others to stand up for themselves. Pyramid Game shows how Soo-Ji and her friends fight for what's right, making her a character you can really root for!

These top seven characters stand out for their unique personalities, compelling stories, and outstanding performances by the actors. Whether it's through their strength, vulnerability, or charm these characters left a lasting impact on the audience all around the world.

As K-dramas evolve continuously and gain huge popularity we can look forward to even more interesting and more memorable characters and stories with exciting twists in the years to come.

ALSO READ: Mr Queen’s Kim Jung Hyun CONFIRMED to lead new K-drama Iron Family alongside INFINITE's Sungyeol