Unexpected Business co-stars and besties Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun set to launch new agency; REPORT

Jo In Sung is planning to start a new agency with actor Cha Tae Hyun, according to OSEN. The two South Korean actors, who are best of friends, worked together on the tvN series Unexpected Business (2021), are moving forward with this plan after Jo In Sung's contract with NS ENM ended without renewal and Cha Tae Hyun's contract with Blossom Entertainment ended in January 2025.

On March 3, 2025, NS ENM (formerly IOK Company) confirmed that Jo In Sung's contract had come to an end. In their statement, they said, "After meaningful discussions with Jo In-sung before his contract expired, we mutually agreed not to renew. We are grateful for the trust he placed in us and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Advertisement

Jo In Sung expressed his gratitude as well, stating, "I am truly thankful to the CEO and all the staff for their unwavering support. Your encouragement has been a pillar of strength for me, and I will always appreciate the kindness you've shown over the past 13 years."

Meanwhile, Cha Tae Hyun’s former agency, Blossom Entertainment, confirmed that his contract ended in January and clarified that no definitive plans have been made regarding his next steps.

Jo In Sung is known for his role in the hit series What Happened in Bali, which earned him both a Baeksang Arts Award and an SBS Drama Award. He gained attention for his supporting role in the 2001 drama Piano, alongside Kim Ha Neul and Go Soo.

Advertisement

Jo In Sung's career continued to flourish as he starred in a variety of successful dramas, including Moving, Dear My Friends, It's Okay, That's Love, and That Winter, the Wind Blows. He has also starred in several highly regarded films such as Smugglers, Escape from Mogadishu, The Great Battle, and The King.

Cha Tae Hyun is an actor, director, and singer who began his career in 1995 with the KBS drama Happy Together and debuted in film with Hallelujah in 1997. He also became a singer in 2001 and was a commercial model for Mario Kart DS. Cha Tae Hyun gained fame as a cast member of the variety show 2 Days and 1 Night.