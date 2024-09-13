When BTS’ Jungkook lip-synced BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s verse in PLAYING WITH FIRE during 2016 Gayo Daejeon; Watch

Jungkook, the K-pop icon and member of the boy band BTS once had lip-synced and grooved to BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s verse in their hit track PLAYING WITH FIRE at a music show. It remains an iconic BTS x BLACKPINK moment that fans still reminisce about.

It all happened in 2016 at the SBS annual music show Gayo Daejeon when BLACKPINK performed their hit tracks WHISTLE and PLAYING WITH FIRE. During the performance fellow artists in the audience couldn’t help but groove to the song.

What caught many eyes was Jungkook of BTS lip-syncing to Rosé’s verse in PLAYING WITH FIRE while he sat in the audience.

Jungkook was spotted that day grooving to the beats of PLAYING WITH FIRE, he was veen dancing while sitting down. In the fan cam video, when fans saw Jungkook matching Rosé’s verses word to word they were elated to see members of two iconic K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK interacting in this way.

Watch BTS’ Jungkook lip-syncing to BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s verses here:

Check out the full fan cam video of Jungkook grooving to BLACKPINK’s PLAYING WITH FIRE here:

At present, BLACKPINK members are focusing on going ahead in their solo careers while not long ago YG Entertainment confirmed that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be returning with a new album and world tour in 2025.

In other news, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa reunited on the occasion of their 8th debut anniversary on August 8 and attended a fan sign event OUR AREA where they met with 88 lucky fans. They also made a breathtaking appearance in black outfits at PINK CARPET, their concert movie BORN PINK movie screening.

Rose, in June earlier this year, hinted at new solo music while asking fans to await the same with excitement.

Jungkook also known by his birth name Jeon Jungkook is currently enlisted in the military. He recently released his special single Never Let Go on June 7, 2024, as part of special surprises from BTS to fans on FESTA.

Jungkook marked his solo debut with the release of his first album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, alongside a captivating choreography-laced pop music video for the lead track, Standing Next to You.

