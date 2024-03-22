Kim Soo Hyun needs no introduction! With years of experience in K-drama and Korean entertainment industry, he's regarded as one of the finest actors who can slip into any character effortlessly. Not only celebrated for his exceptional acting prowess but also for his undeniable charm, the actor has captivated millions of hearts worldwide. Alongside his stellar career, Kim Soo Hyun’s girlfriends are one of the most talked about in the K-drama community.

Starting his career in the year 2007, the actor soon rose to fame and became one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea. He is known for his performances in shows such as My Love from the Star, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, One Ordinary Day, Moon Embracing the Sun, and more. He has also appeared in top-grossing movies such as The Thieves, Secretly, Greatly, and more. Additionally, he also won prestigious awards such as the Baeksang Arts Awards, the Grand Bell Awards, and one Blue Dragon Film Award.

His romantic life has often piqued the curiosity of fans and media alike. However, although the actor is not dating anyone at the moment, he has surely been involved with some of the big names in the industry. Let’s delve into Kim Soo Hyun's rumored romantic relationships with notable figures, offering insights into the highs and lows of love amidst the glare of the spotlight.

1. Kim Soo Hyun and Ahn So Hee

One of Kim Soo Hyun's earliest rumored relationships was with Ahn So Hee, a former member of the girl group Wonder Girls. Allegedly, their romance reportedly blossomed when the K-pop idol signed with the same company as Kim Soo Hyun during that time. However, the rumor mill was churning which led to a lot of speculation among fans. Finally, KeyEast Entertainment denied the rumors and revealed that they were not in a relationship and were just friends.

2. Kim Soo Hyun and Nana

Following the speculation with Ahn So Hee, Kim Soo Hyun's name was linked romantically with Nana, a member of the popular girl group After School. She has appeared in popular K-drama series such as Love Weaves Through a Millennium, The Good Wife, Kill It, Justice, and most recently released, My Man is Cupid.

The rumor of both actors being romantically involved stems from an account that stated that Nana considers Kim Soo Hyun to be an ideal type. However, she cleared the rumors in the variety show, Mnet’s Beatles Code 3D, and said that she was not dating Kim Soo Hyun. She also addressed the comment and said that it was falsely made by a reporter.

3. Kim Soo Hyun and Yoona

Among all those dramatic celebrity pairings, the alleged romance between Kim Soo Hyun and Yoona, a member of the iconic girl group Girls' Generation, caused quite a stir. They both worked together on a product endorsement, which allegedly fueled the rumors. It was reported at the time that they both met at church and started to develop feelings for one another. However, the speculations were never denied or confirmed by their respective companies or by themselves.

4. Kim Soo Hyun and Bae Suzy

One of Kim Soo Hyun's most well-known relationships was with Suzy, a member of the popular girl group Miss A. The rumors of their relationship started to emerge after a couple of years after the airing of the hit drama Dream High, where they both worked together. However, Suzy outright denied the rumors and revealed that they were very good friends. They continued to stay in touch with each other even years after the show ended.

Ok Taec Yeon, Hahm Eun Jung, Jang Wooyoung, and K-pop idol IU were also included in the cast list. The story followed a couple of high school students and showcased the various things they went through in their daily lives.

5. Kim Soo Hyun and IU

Another on-screen pairing that sparked dating rumors was Kim Soo Hyun's collaboration with IU in the drama Producer. They also worked together in Dream High previously. Their portrayal of a quirky and endearing couple ignited speculation about a real-life romance. However, both stars maintained that they were close friends, dismissing the rumors surrounding their relationship. Despite the lack of romantic involvement, their on-screen chemistry remains etched in the memories of fans. Additionally, Kim Seo Hyun also made a cameo in IU’s music video, Ending Scene.

6. Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji

Kim Soo Hyun's chemistry with Seo Je Ji was so realistic and charming that they looked like a couple off-screen. Starring together in the K-drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, they became extremely close to each other and developed a close friendship. When they made appearances for various shows and awards, their fondness for each other could be seen clearly. However, there was no concrete evidence of them dating, and it is still left up to speculation.

Kim Soo Hyun's rumored relationships are as interesting as his eventful career. Despite the ups and downs, Kim Soo Hyun's dedication to his craft remains unwavering, showcasing his commitment to his career amidst the various speculated news about his personal life going around. Currently, he is starring in an ongoing K-drama series, Queen of Tears, alongside Kim Ji Won. The show is gaining immense popularity among fans, and it airs every Friday and Saturday on tvN network and Netflix.