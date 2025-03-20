Will Kim Soo Hyun be sued after losing brand deal amid Kim Sae Ron controversy? Asian company cuts ties just 17 days after signing

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun continues to escalate, with more brands cutting ties with the actor due to the backlash over his alleged past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was still a minor. The latest company to take action is Cuckoo China, a leading home appliance brand, which announced on March 18, 2025, that it would be immediately suspending all promotional activities featuring Kim Soo Hyun. The company’s decision reflects the increasing pressure on businesses associated with the actor amid his ongoing personal life scandal.

In an official statement, Cuckoo China outlined its position, emphasizing that it was taking decisive steps to distance itself from Kim Soo Hyun. The brand confirmed that all marketing campaigns involving him would be halted with immediate effect. This includes removing all promotional materials featuring his image across official websites, social media platforms, and retail stores. Additionally, the company revealed that a dedicated task force has been formed to actively monitor developments regarding the controversy and assess any further measures that may need to be taken in response.

The company stated, “We will immediately suspend all promotional activities related to Kim Soo Hyun and replace all image materials featuring him on official platforms. We will halt all marketing plans involving him and form a special task force to continuously monitor the progress of the situation,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

Cuckoo is widely recognized for its high-quality household appliances, particularly its rice cookers, which have gained immense popularity in Asia. The brand’s association with Kim Soo Hyun was a strategic move, capitalizing on his widespread appeal as a Hallyu star. The actor was appointed as Cuckoo’s brand ambassador on March 1, 2025, in anticipation of China potentially lifting its long-standing restrictions on Korean Wave. His endorsement extended beyond China to include key markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia, marking a major collaboration for both parties. However, within just 17 days of the announcement, the partnership has come to an abrupt halt due to the escalating controversy surrounding him.

The decision to sever ties with Kim Soo Hyun follows a broader trend, as multiple brands reconsider their association with the actor in light of the allegations and public backlash. The controversy erupted when past claims resurfaced alleging that Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with late Kim Sae Ron when she was 16 years old and he was 27.

Adding to the growing uncertainty, reports have surfaced suggesting that Cuckoo China is currently reviewing potential legal action against Kim Soo Hyun. Although no official details have been disclosed regarding the nature of the lawsuit, the possibility of contractual disputes arising from the terminated partnership is being discussed. Given the significant investment brands make in high-profile endorsements, companies often have legal recourse if an ambassador’s public image becomes detrimental to their reputation or business interests.

With the situation still evolving, the full extent of the consequences for Kim Soo Hyun remains unclear. However, it is evident that the controversy is having a tangible effect on his professional engagements, with his endorsement deals rapidly unraveling. As public discourse surrounding the issue continues, attention will likely remain on whether further companies will follow in Cuckoo’s footsteps, complicating the actor’s career trajectory in the months to come.

