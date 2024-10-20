Ananya Panday shows us how to pull off a black and golden lehenga this wedding season

The Bollywood Bae, Ananya Panday, graced her friend’s wedding celebration wearing a gorgeous black and golden lehenga that exudes glamour. The actress is known for her unique style and charm, making her the ultimate style inspiration for Gen-Zs and millennials alike. Isn’t Ananya Panday looking absolutely stunning in her ethnic wear? Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya Panday, who recently created buzz with her stunning ramp walk, has once again grabbed our attention with her traditional look at her friend’s wedding celebration. The Call Me Bae actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a black and golden lehenga by Arpita Mehta. This timeless combination features a strapless blouse with intricate mirrorwork. The blouse perfectly highlights her shoulders and collarbones, showcasing why she’s considered one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood.

Moreover, her long and beautiful lehenga features bold geometric patterns with mirrorwork, adding just the right amount of shine and sparkle to her outfit. To add a traditional touch, Ananya opted for a dupatta. Draped over one shoulder and wrapped around her other arm, she styled the dupatta in a clean and polished way.

When it came to accessories, the actress kept it classy and bold. Ananya opted for a heavy choker piece, a true statement choice, and paired it with traditional round earrings that didn’t add too much bling. To elevate the drama of her outfit, Ananya also chose bangles that took her look to the next level.

To keep the focus on her outfit and jewelry, Ananya went for a classic and trendy hairstyle. She pulled her hair back into a neat bun, adding an elegant touch to her overall look. For a bold yet stunning glam, the actress opted for subtle eyeshadow, black kajal, nude lipstick, and glossy cheeks that perfectly highlighted her facial features. To complete the look, she added a black bindi, perfectly illustrating that she doesn’t just slay in western wear, but can also make us swoon over her ethnic looks.

Isn’t this one of Ananya Panday’s best looks? Let us know in the comments below!

