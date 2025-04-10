EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari reveals her go-to skincare secret, and it’s approved by superstar Daggubati Venkatesh

Palak Tiwari, the young actress who impressed with her performance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is also often appreciated for her fashion choices. But if there’s one thing we adore the most about her, it would definitely be her skincare routine. Her glowing skin is proof that she follows an effective and hydrating regimen.

Advertisement

In a fun and exclusive Get Ready With Me session with Pinkvilla, the actress gave us a quick sneak peek into her beauty routine, revealing her favorite and much-needed secret. Due to her irregular sleep schedule, she often wakes up with swollen eyes that instantly demand attention.

Engaging in the exciting conversation, Palak Tiwari revealed that to treat her swollen eyes, she begins her beauty routine by applying a scrub under her eye area and around her nose. This helps exfoliate the skin and unclog pores. She then follows it up with black eye patches, which are effective in de-puffing, hydrating, and soothing the delicate under-eye area. The highlight of her routine? You can tackle the issue while on the go—even when running errands.

Amidst the conversation, the actress shared that whenever she walked onto the sets wearing those black patches, everyone was intrigued. Not just Siddharth and Vinali, but even superstar Daggubati Venkatesh was inspired to incorporate them into his skincare routine.

Advertisement

With the effective start to her beauty routine, the actress proved that a pre-makeup session doesn’t need to be complicated. Just like her, you can apply a scrub under your eyes and follow it up with an eye patch that instantly tackles puffiness—while keeping the routine fun. Her eye patch secret isn’t just for her; it’s perfect for anyone who works late nights and needs a quick fix.

So, girls, take notes—this is your go-to solution for under-eye woes!

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor’s black mini-dress look in the city of love is all you need to impress your crush on date night