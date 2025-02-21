Fashion Spotlight EXCLUSIVE: Mayana Sobti Rajani shares trend insights and styling tips on sapphire dress once worn by Sara Tendulkar

In an exclusive chat with us, Mayana Sobti Rajani, the founder and creative director of the renowned brand The Story Brand, opened up about the challenges she faces in her signature embroidery designs, shared valuable insights for brides and bridesmaids, discussed upcoming wedding fashion trends, and much more.

Mayana Sobti Rajani comes from a finance background and is now running a successful label known for its timeless and intricately hand-embroidered designs. Her creations beautifully blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style, perfectly complementing the modern woman.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the renowned designer shared fascinating aspects of her journey and inspired younger generations with her expert fashion tips. So, let’s dive into it!

Highlights from the interview

1. Your designs blend traditional craftsmanship with modern design. How do you make each piece unique? What is your inspiration?

Running The Story Brand, the renowned designer stated that each design is created with a narrative in mind. The brand believes in blending traditional craftsmanship with a modern touch, giving each piece a fresh and trendy twist while ensuring its uniqueness.

Adding further, Mayana says, “My inspiration comes from various sources—nature, fabrics, artists, and even individuals. I believe a creative moment can be sparked by anything that ignites an ‘aha’ moment. It could come from anywhere, and when nurtured, it evolves into a design that is brought to life with vision and craftsmanship.”

2. Hand embroidery is a signature element of your designs. What are the key challenges you face?

Each classic piece from The Story Brand is crafted with delicate and precise embroidery, a signature element of the designer’s work. Speaking about the challenges she faces and how she maintains her uniqueness, the founder described hand embroidery as an art that requires immense patience and skill.

She explained, “One of the biggest challenges is maintaining consistency while ensuring each piece retains its uniqueness. It’s also becoming increasingly difficult to find artisans who specialize in intricate techniques, as many are shifting to faster, machine-made alternatives. Additionally, hand embroidery takes time, making it challenging to produce multiple pieces quickly.”

She also emphasized that throughout the entire process, quality and consistency remain her top priorities.

3. What do you think will be the next fashion trend for the wedding season?

The fashion industry is constantly evolving, and when asked about the next trend that will bring a new wave, Mayana mentioned that she foresees ensembles with contemporary styles receiving overwhelmingly positive responses. She also noted that modern brides are increasingly looking for versatile silhouettes that can be repurposed after the wedding.

The designer further shared that instead of heavy ensembles, there will be a major shift in wedding outfits, with unique blouse designs and lightweight lehengas taking center stage.

She added, “Color-wise, while pastels and jewel tones will remain popular, I see a bold move towards prints for wedding functions, adding a youthful and playful element. Brides are also opting for lightweight fabrics like satin and georgette over heavier fabrics like silk.”

4. What are three tips you would give to brides and bridesmaids when choosing wedding outfits?

Mayana Sobti Rajani is not only making an impact with her traditional embroidery but also inspiring the younger generation by sharing valuable insights on style. When asked about three major tips she would give to brides and bridesmaids, the creative director emphasized prioritizing comfort, staying true to personal style, and considering versatile options.

Expanding on these points, she shared:

Prioritize Comfort and Movement

For both brides and bridesmaids, the designer advised choosing lightweight embroidery and breathable fabrics to ensure ease of movement—whether it's dancing at the sangeet or walking down the aisle.

Stay True to Your Personal Style

Personal style plays a crucial role. In an ever-evolving fashion landscape, trends come and go, but what truly makes you stand out is your unique personality. Regarding this, the designer advised, “Whether you love minimalism or maximalist grandeur, pick a silhouette and design that make you feel confident and authentic.”

Think Versatility

Instead of investing in outfits that can’t be worn again, both brides and bridesmaids should consider ensembles that can be repurposed. Sharing her valuable advice, the designer suggested creative styling combinations: A lehenga skirt can be paired with a modern blouse or a structured jacket, while a dupatta can be draped differently for future occasions.

5. The intricate patterns in this blue ensemble are stunning. What was the inspiration behind them, and how would you style this outfit for different occasions?

Remember the time when Sara Tendulkar embraced festive charm in the sapphire piece from the brand's Etoile Collection? It was truly stunning! When asked about the inspiration behind this creation, the founder shared that it was inspired by the stars in the night sky. The tunic was beautifully crafted with intricate hand embroidery and mirror work. The deep blue color was chosen for its regal sophistication, making it the perfect choice for special occasions.

When asked about her styling recommendations for this ensemble, she suggested: