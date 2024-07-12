Genelia Deshmukh wears custom handwoven Vegan recycled Himroo saree at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding; look decoded

The Ambani wedding has kicked off with a bang, and the guests are making grand entrances in their most exquisite ensembles. The lavish affair is set to be star-studded, with high-profile celebrities from around the world in attendance. The guest list is nothing short of spectacular, featuring international icons like Kim Kardashian and John Cena, as well as Bollywood legends such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

Genelia channels sustainable fashion at Anant & Radhika's wedding

Genelia paid homage to her Maharashtrian roots as she arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai with her husband, Ritesh Deshmukh, wearing an all-white Re-ceremonial saree known for its recycled cotton and silk traditional pieces.

The actress effortlessly pulled off an all-white custom handwoven vegan recycled Himroo sari styled by Who Wore What When. The traditional look was complemented with a Maharashtrian choker, earrings, and nath from Razwada Jewels. The detail that sealed the look was a tiny pink traditional half-moon tika.

Ritesh Deshmukh coordinated with his wife in a white dhoti-kurta and waistcoat adorned with golden detailing.

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha arrive for Anant & Radhika's wedding

Patralekha arrived with her husband, Rajkumar Rao, in an all-red lehenga adorned with heavy complementary jewelry. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

After ruling the box office with Srikath, Rao channeled his fashion A-game in an all-white ensemble that perfectly complemented Patralekha’s heavily embroidered deep red lehenga. Rao donned white pleated palazzo pants, a white shirt, and a traditional beige overcoat. Patralekha wore a regal embroidered flared lehenga and choli with a plunging neckline. Heavy emerald and pearl jewelry accentuated her ensemble.

