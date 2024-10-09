The auspicious and star-studded Goregaon Bengali Durga Mahotsav 2024, was organized by popular television actors Pooja Banerjee and Kunal Verma. The auspicious event saw various celebrities show up for blessings. Among the list, we had Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, and others. They definitely added charm to the festive celebration with their traditional outfits.

This is especially true for Isha Malviya, who channeled her inner diva in a red and white Bengali saree. We loved her statement ensemble. Why don’t we zoom right in and take a detailed look at her gasp-worthy outfit for some motivation?

The Swapnodana actress went out of her way to serve fashion perfection with a side of comfort and sass in the Bengal-inspired traditional look for Durga Puja 2024. The diva made a case for embracing traditional elegance at its very best in a beautiful red-and-white ethnic ensemble that absolutely rocked.

The classy outfit, known as a Tant saree, had us gushing. The traditional Bengali sarees are woven from cotton threads that make the outfit comfortable to wear. They are also distinguished by their lightness and transparency, and we love that. The ensemble even featured gold intricate embroidery work at the edges of the white saree piece, and also in its sleeves, adding some much-needed charm. With this outfit, she literally showed us how to modernize Tant sarees, and we’re noting it down.

This exquisite piece was wrapped around her curves to flaunt her well-toned frame. However, the outfit was completed with a contrasting vibrant red blouse with a full-sleeved design. The fitted blouse had an alluring and fiery deep neckline that literally rocked. It was also laden with gold embroidery, taking the look to the next level.

Last but not least, the actress opted for matching gold sandals to rock the alluring and ethnic ensemble, taking the whole look to the next level. They even gave a well-thought-out appeal to the look. The set made Isha look like a modern-day royal. This would be a great choice for modern brides and Durga Puja as well as Navratri celebrations in 2024.

Isha took the maximalist route and accessorized the outfit with long and gorgeous statement gold earrings with extensions for her hair and several matching gold rings on her fingers. Even her cuff-like gold-crafted bracelets were the best picks for the look; We loved her pretty and classy choices for this one, they elevated the outfit, adding some much-needed bling factor.

Meanwhile, Isha’s flawless makeup enhanced her natural beauty, with soft brown eyeshadow, volumizing mascara, and black eyeliner highlighting her eyes. The subtle glow on her rouge cheeks and a bold red lip shade perfectly complemented the rich hue of her traditional outfit. Even her naturally wavy hairstyle, with hair pinned back from both sides, was just the best choice. The classic look, with a middle parting, was just the best choice for the saree.

So, what did you think of Isha Malviya’s gorgeous Bengali traditional Durga Puja 2024 look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

