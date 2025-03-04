Kareena Kapoor serves the perfect Holi 2025 look, styles white kurti with sunglasses worth about Rs 18k
Kareena Kapoor Khan proves her style effortlessly, even in simple looks. Recently spotted, she exuded elegance in a white kurti paired with Ray-Bans.
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a pro at fashion, and her outfits are proof. Whether it's simple fits or extravagant outfits, she always manages to win the spotlight. Recently snapped by the paparazzi, she was seen in a kurti and pants with stylish Ray-Bans. Let’s dive into her look.
The Good Newwz actor started with a simple white kurti for her look. With minimal floral threadwork, the top featured a high-neck round collar. The button-down closure with three-quarter sleeves added the perfect stylish touch to the short kurti.
Keeping it casual, Kareena matched the top with a pair of dark denim. The wide-legged dark blue pants complemented the light color palette of the top. Being the fashionista she is, she opted for a relaxed-over-relaxed style for the look.
The diva completed her look with brown-toned loafers. The round-toed suede footwear featured fringe detailing, adding a chic touch. Keeping it minimal, she ditched accessories and carried her phone in hand.
Posing for a quick picture with young fans, Kareena looked absolutely radiant. To beat the Bombay heat in style, she added a chic touch with her Ray-Ban Wayfarers, priced at approximately Rs 18,000.
Embracing a laid-back vibe, she styled her hair in a low bun. As for makeup, she kept it natural with a nude lip shade and a subtle cheek tint, effortlessly tying her look together.
