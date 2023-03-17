Karisma Kapoor's Abraham and Thakore kurta set is red and royal; Can you guess the cost of her kurta?

With little or no knowledge of the weather, it isn't difficult to feel the sun's warmth getting harsher. As obvious as it looks, breezy and lightweight fabrics and outfits are monopolising our shopping endeavours. In the season of endless preference for comfortable and staple buys, here's a two-piece kurta combo with intensely strong embroidery and colours of glory. In a relatable move, Karisma Kapoor's latest look in ethnic attire can be added to your style plate for a puja or wedding.

No matter what ensemble is in stealth mode, kurtas can never be. Mounted by Lolo, this ready-to-wear set can be restyled with a clutch, sling bag and more. If we learned anything from this look, it's that a kurta cannot fail to look majestic. To put your style productivity to use, start with making pointers on where you can wear this outfit and what its recycling capacity is.

Karisma Kapoor looks chic in a co-ordinated kurta set

Glamour isn't lost in the Raja Hindustani actress's look and that is why we're here to give it a whole lot of attention to make you learn more about it. Since together we've taken it upon ourselves to level up our style one look at a time, this kurta from fashion successors Abraham and Thakore is evidently classy.

For an event recently, Karisma was styled by Esha L Amin in a midi kurta and straight-fit pants. Also, effortlessly and beautifully solidifying the co-ordinated outfit trend, it is made from an Ecovero-cotton blend. Giving it colour and making room for an intriguing conversation are square patterns embroidered using tussar-silk yarn which was handcrafted by Karigars in 310 hours.

With short sleeves, a Mandarin collar and a V-neck, Karisma's kurta worth Rs. 14,900 was clubbed with matching pants. Engaging further into the essentials of desi look, are accessories such as embroidered mojaris. She wore 'Cayla' chunky 18kt gold polished hoops from Bblingg by Meghana. The 48-year-old's beauty frame included matte makeup with mascara, kohl, highlighter, lipstick and a pulled-back, clipped hairdo.

