Kriti Sanon dazzles in Arpita Mehta lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding; don't miss her show-stopper hairdo

The wait is over—almost! The groom's side, including Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita, daughter Isha along with her husband Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka and their two kids, have arrived at the ceremonial place with the groom himself. It’s the wedding day, and the stars have landed wearing their Baarati ensembles. Among all of them, Kriti made the heads turn, looking stunning in a pretty pink lehenga choli.

Over the years of her career, Kriti Sanon honed her skills as an actress and evolved as a fashionista. Her taste in style and fashion has changed over the years, and well, for the better. Kriti can very well handle mini dresses, denim beauty, and ethnic elegance too. And that’s what she proved as she walked the carpet for photos.

Kriti Sanon in an elegant lehenga choli

Kriti Sanon walked with much grace in a mermaid-style pink Arpita Mehta designer lehenga intricately embellished with sequins and embroidered with white and orangish threads. She paired the bottom of her outfit with a matching bralette-like choli that has a deep plunging neckline followed by a unique bridging design in the front, leaving the rear backless!

The Bhediya actress, styled by Sukriti Grover, completed the look with a dupatta designed with a bed of embroidery and a sleek zari hemline adorned with silver shimmery latkans. The color enhanced Kriti’s beauty even more, and the way she styled it made it look even more gorgeous.

Kriti Sanon’s choice of accessories

Sanon kept her jewelry count to a minimum as she wanted her ensemble to speak the loudest. However, the actress opted for a broad polki neckpiece shining with huge stones stuck on it. It was a perfect pick to go with the outfit—not too little or too much to balance out the beauty. She completed it with a stack of bangles in one hand while tugging the end of her dupatta on her wrist on the other.

However, it’s the hairdo that stole the show. She went with a middle-parted braided hairstyle and added a pink-orange gajra, which added all that charm she needed. However, Kriti left two strands of hair open to make it look even more effortless and beautiful.

Kriti Sanon always let her skin shine more than anything. So, it seemed she opted for a dewy and sheen foundation with lots of blush and highlighter wherever needed. Along with it, she kept her brows defined, and she completed the look with shimmery eyes, soft winged liner, smudgy kohled waterline, and pink lip shade.

Oh-so-pretty! What do you think? Let us know your thoughts.

