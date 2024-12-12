Learn how to drape saree in lehenga style straight from Janhvi Kapoor to Pooja Hegde's lookbook

Gone are the days when we had a limited ethnic wardrobe with basic outfits. Fortunately, the power of fusion fashion lets us elevate our outfits with unique draping styles that totally transform them. So, if you’re curious about how to drape saree in lehenga style with elegance and flair, we’ve got you covered.

This guide shall help you ace the art of sarees draped as a lehenga just like Bollywood divas Janhvi, Khushi, and Pooja do with a refreshing blend of tradition and modernity. After all, their stunning renditions of this look, make it a favorite for weddings, festive occasions, and glamorous parties. Have a look:

How to Drape a Saree in Lehenga Style: Step-by-Step Guide

If you have an event coming up where you wish to up-style a pretty saree into a gorgeous lehenga, then this lehenga-style saree trend is for you. It comes as a wonderful celebration of the saree’s versatility. Without further ado, read on for a step-by-step guide on how to recreate this breathtaking fusion fashion statement.

Choose the Right Saree

Opt for a saree with a light, flowy fabric like a georgette, chiffon, or net. These fabrics are easier to pleat and tuck, giving you the voluminous look of a lehenga.

Wear a Lehenga-Style Petticoat

Use a flared or can-can petticoat instead of a regular one. This adds volume and creates the base for the lehenga look.

Start Tucking the Saree

Start by tucking in the pleats at your waist. Go around in a full circle, securing the saree at equal intervals for an even, flared effect.

Create Pleats for the Pallu

Once the base is secured, create pleats for the pallu and drape it over your shoulder like a traditional saree, or pin it across your chest for a modern twist.

Add Finishing Touches

Adjust the pleats and tucks to ensure they’re even, and secure everything with safety pins. Style with a belt for an extra touch of glamor.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Royal Blue Crystal-Studded Saree with Pleated Skirt

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a custom royal blue saree by Itrh, featuring a pleated skirt in two shades of blue. The half-sari shimmered with crystal detailing, resembling sunlight on ocean waves. She paired it with a sweetheart neckline blouse in light blue, adorned with crystals and a dark blue dupatta. Diamond jewelry, silver jhumkas, and minimal bangles completed her look.

It can be safe to say that her trendy choice of saree in lehenga style showcases creativity and inspires countless fashion enthusiasts to experiment with their wardrobes.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor in Traditional Pattu Pavadai

Janhvi recently sported a vibrant pattu pavadai in pink and peach hues complemented by a gemstone-encrusted kamarbandh. The stunning silk ensembles for both the divas were designed by Manish Malhotra. Unlike a saree, the pattu pavadai is pre-stitched like a skirt, offering an elegant yet convenient option, especially for younger girls or those less comfortable with saree draping.

Janhvi’s outfit was crafted from rich, high-quality silk that shimmered beautifully under the lights making it a great choice for wedding guests.

Pooja Hegde’s Dugarpur-Dholpur Pink and Green Lehenga-saree

Pooja Hegde wowed in a Raw Mango pastel pink lehenga with green borders. She paired this with a green V-neck blouse crafted from Varanasi silk brocade. The Dugarpur-Dholpur lehenga featured floral zardozi and peacock motifs. Valued at Rs. 1.39 lakh, the outfit featuring vibrant hues is a popular choice for special occasions. You too can embrace this fusion with grace and experiment fearlessly with your ethnic wear looks this wedding season.

Khushi Kapoor’s Maroon and Mint-Green Silk Lehenga-saree

Khushi stunned in a maroon blouse spun from silk that was paired with a mint green lehenga with an embroidered hem. She opted for simple makeup with brown eyeshadow and mascara. You can similarly opt to combine two diverse hues with your blouse and lehenga to add a quirky color contrast. Additionally, you can accessorize such a look with a diamond necklace and matching earrings when you’re at a friend or relative’s wedding this year.

Tips to Perfect Your Lehenga Style Saree

Opt for a statement blouse: If you want to make a splash at any event you attend, you must think carefully about picking the right blouse for your saree. A heavily embellished number or one with daring cuts can elevate the vibe of your lehenga-saree look.

Safety pins for the win! The last thing you want is for your saree to come untucked. So, use safety pins liberally and secure your pleats. This is especially important if you’re headed to a sangeet ceremony or wedding reception where you would be dancing.

Accessorize wisely: Use a jeweled belt or a kamar-bandh to cinch the waist and highlight your silhouette. Kundan jewelry can also add to the glam look for this wedding season.

Use layers for a flared lehenga look: Adding a layered petticoat or dupatta beneath the saree can help give it volume with added flare for the lehenga-style drape.

Experiment with colors and borders: Choosing sarees with bold borders or even embroidery is a great way to make your look stand out.

Now that you’ve grasped the art of draping by discerning how to drape saree in lehenga style, you can seamlessly blend the grandeur of a lehenga with the timeless elegance of the humble saree. Moreover, as this fusion outfit is both traditional and contemporary, you can wear it to a myriad of events from a desi wedding to a festive gathering, or even a party. Simply channel your inner diva whenever you drape this garb and you’ll be all set to turn heads and make an unforgettable fashion statement!

