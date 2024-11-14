7 trendy lehenga blouse designs inspired by Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia and others to ensure all eyes are on you this wedding season

It’s that time of the year again when desi girls bring out their ethnic finery as they’re invited to a spate of shaadis! So, this wedding season, whether you’re planning to be a part of your friend’s bridal party or gearing up to tie the knot, we’ve got you covered. Simply peruse through some of these intriguing lehenga blouse designs to look the best and ensure all eyes are on you.

In case you plan to repurpose your own wedding day lehenga with a snazzy new blouse, or simply redesign your mom’s pre-loved saree, you’re sure to dazzle at the event if you seek inspiration from these charming lehenga blouse designs sported by celebrities like Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, and Tamannaah Bhatia among others. Have a look:

1. Tamannaah Bhatia’s High Neck, Back Button Jeni Silk Blouse

Stepping away from traditional attire in hues like gold and shimmering silver, Tamannaah Bhatia chose this gorgeous high-neck purple choli design. Not only did she draw eyeballs in this Karan Torani creation, but its digital print blouse also made quite a style statement.

The lehenga has a choli with intricate embroidery. It is a blend of Jeni silk, raw silk, and organza- making it an exquisite design that is only elevated with the lavish needlework.

2. Deepika Padukone’s Golden Backless Blouse

Very few celebrities manage to dazzle the events and fans the way Deepika Padukone does in this spectacular Sabyasachi blouse that has a modern twist. The lehenga itself is quite remarkable, but there’s no denying the fact that the blouse’s backless design in spun gold shimmered and sparkled. The addition of the tissue dupatta took the ensemble to another level, as did the Kundan jhumkas and traditional choker.

3. Kiara Advani in a Custom-made Velvet Corset Blouse

Kiara Advani sported this custom-made Manish Malhotra saree-cum-lehenga for a Diwali party recently. The unique design of the ensemble stood out due to the trendy velvet cropped corset blouse she used to complete the look. Intriguingly, her stunningly draped pallu made the cohesive look ideal for weddings and receptions. You may certainly reimagine this stylish lehenga blouse design for one of your upcoming wedding events and pull it off with panache!

4. Sharvari Wagh in a Jewelled Byzantine Backless Blouse

The stunner, Sharvari Wagh exuded charm in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation. The jewelled Byzantine blouse goes beautifully with the multi-panelled silk Ghagra. The glittering motifs on the backless blouse only accentuate her look and complement the lehenga’s textured Gota borders. If you’re planning to adopt modern designs with a similar choli in dazzling gold, be sure to experiment with smokey eye makeup to highlight your look.

5. Ananya Panday in an Backless Off-Shoulder Blouse

Ananya Panday leaves no stone unturned to create iconic ensemble inspirations for modern brides and wedding guests. Her shimmering pastel bustier was designed by Amit Aggarwal who outdid himself with this off-shoulder creation.

The backless blouse is embroidered by hand to mirror the patterns of leaves and blooms in nature with its creative textures. This is why the colours of the blouse tend to elevate the flow of the plissé skirt, making it a marvellous choice for desi celebrations.

6. Pooja Hegde’s Embroidered Choli with a Sweetheart Neckline

Pooja Hegde turned heads in this stunning choli design by the House of Masaba. The full-sleeved blouse is a delicate front-hook style in a stellar yellow ochre hue that adds to its appeal. The choli is also intricately embellished with signature motifs in Dori and Sitara work that is painstakingly crafted. Additionally, the sweetheart neckline that is beautifully embroidered tends to set it apart from conventional blouse designs you may have opted for in the past.

7. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a Swarovski Corset Blouse

Sonam Kapoor's exceptional corset blouse comes from the house of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The gajji silk lehenga she flaunted was hand-embroidered zardozi, resham, vasli, marodi and tikki work. But the wide array of floral and moghul motifs were only complemented by the vasli and Swarovski corset blouse that truly stood out. This blouse had a silk tissue throw that was hand embroidered in gold and silver.

So, if you are gearing up to attend a big event anytime soon, these trendy lehenga blouse designs inspired by Bollywood stars work as a great starting ground to help you up your fashion game. After all, the unique cuts, intricate detailing, and elegant silhouettes of such bridal blouse designs can let you dress in your desi best! So, whether you opt for a deep V-neck blouse, off-shoulder lehenga blouse patterns, or a stunning halter-neck blouse for your lehenga, we know you’ll be making a fabulous style statement!

