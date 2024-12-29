Mrunal Thakur proves blue is definitely her color as she serves an irresistible look in Aryahi lehenga set worth Rs 3 Lakh

Mrunal Thakur's gorgeousness always seems to attract us to her. She recently cast a beauty spell on us with her stunning blue lehenga look and proved that blue indeed is her color. Yes, she looked all dreamy, twirling, and exuding her irresistible charm in a stunning royal blue lehenga that had everything a girl wanted to grace a wedding function. Let’s take a closer look at her attire, and check out their special deets.

For a wedding celebration, Mrunal Thakur undoubtedly slayed the royal blue lehenga. She was wearing an Aryahi lehenga set from Mrunali Rao’s collection. Valued at Rs 3,88,600 her lehenga set was the perfect work of flattering silhouette details, and contemporary appeal. Her hand-embroidered blue blouse featured multicolored resham, zardozi, and pearl embroidery. With the sleeveless, and deep neck detailing her blouse is the right pick for a wedding function.

Well, her pure silk lehenga was beautifully crafted with hand embroidery that featured floral details on the waist, and traditional motifs extended all over the bottoms. To complete her look, the actress decided to opt for an organza dupatta and styled it elegantly on one side of her shoulder.

Her makeup game grabbed our attention equally. Keeping her eyes as the focus point, the actress added the kohl-rimmed touch with thick eyeliner and kajal. She accentuated it with perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick perfectly balancing out the bold eyes.

The Hi Nanna actress’s styling definitely deserves a cheer. She beautifully enhanced her look with statement drop earrings, and multi-colored traditional bangles settled gracefully on her hand.

Also, just look at her bag. Isn’t it WOW? She was carrying a miniature bag perfectly complementing the traditional vibe of her fit. At last, with her straight hair, reaching right at her waist, gave us the perfect hair goals.

Mrunal Thakur in lehenga just gave us something to keep looking at, and girlies there’s nothing wrong in admiring the artist’s work of art. Kudos to her stylist, she definitely made us her show-stopper capturing everyone’s attention with her aura and impeccable outfit. She just gave us one of the unforgettable fashion moments we can’t take our eyes off.

And just like her if you’re in a kinda mood of “there’s no one like you”, then learn her art of styling, and slay the wedding celebration like a PRO!

