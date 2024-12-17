Throwback to Mrunal Thakur's yellow floral lehenga to shine bright at your BFF's haldi

The wedding season is truly a time to don outfits that are vibrant and cheerful. Such ensembles not only stand out but also reflect the joyous spirit of the event. For those searching for stunning outfits to flaunt their best looks at a friend's Haldi ceremony, look no further than Mrunal Thakur's gorgeous yellow floral lehenga from 2022. This actress serves some serious fashion goals, and her ethnic attire is nothing short of a dream—breezy yet elegant. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Mrunal Thakur once again captured our hearts with her style choices, and this time, she delivered the perfect festive look in a stunning yellow lehenga from the racks of Monika and Nidhi.

The outfit features a notable blue blouse with a plunging neckline and beautiful pink and blue floral appliqué-embroidered details. A silver-banded waistline adds a touch of sophistication to the blouse, enhancing its classy appeal.

Mrunal paired the blouse with a bright yellow lehenga skirt adorned with pink floral prints. The lehenga is further enriched with pink floral appliqué embroidery, adding a layer of rich elegance to the ensemble. To complete her outfit, Mrunal carried a matching yellow dupatta with similar pink appliqué embroidery and long tassel details along the border.

This style is perfectly suited for a wedding or festive occasion. Without a doubt, Mrunal Thakur's haldi outfit is a beautiful fusion of vibrant colors, floral details, and modern design. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to flaunt their ethnic wear.

To complete the look, Mrunal Thakur chose white jhumkas to complement her colorful outfit. For makeup, she kept it minimal yet stunning. She highlighted her kohl-laden eyes with ample mascara and fully contoured her cheeks. A matte pink lip color added a soft, elegant touch, perfectly tying in her matching pink nails. She styled her hair in soft waves, completing the dreamy festive look.

This vivid outfit, paired with minimal accessories and impeccable makeup, makes Mrunal’s look truly an epitome of festive or wedding celebrations! Her yellow floral lehenga serves as the perfect inspiration for a Haldi-ready look. It’s bubbly, fashionable, and effortlessly charming. All these elements come together to ensure you’ll look like a dream at your BFF’s pre-wedding parties. So take cues from this beauty and turn heads at the next wedding you attend!

