Radhika Merchant proves she’s an absolute fashionista with her birthday outfit in white backless and red skirt for perfect twirls

Radhika Merchant, who recently caught our attention with her glamorous wedding looks, stole the show at her birthday bash on October 16. The celebration was filled with happy vibes, as she celebrated with her husband, family, and friends. The highlight of the event was her outfit, a stunning red and white ensemble that exuded glam.

Starting from the top, Radhika wore a halterneck top that added a perfect touch of elegance. The gorgeous design features a knot at the back, a backless style, and a sleeveless cut that showcased her toned arms.

What truly grabbed our attention was her statement red skirt. To add some bold color to her look, Radhika paired her white top with a red skirt, which is totally Gen-Z-approved. The stunning skirt features a flared design, creating a perfect fashion-forward moment. The best part is that it allows for dreamy twirls and freedom to dance at a party.

Radhika’s choice of jewelry was spot on. She opted for stoned earrings, a bracelet, and rings that add the perfect sparkle to her outfit. The subtle jewelry choices were a bonus—who doesn’t want to enhance their jewelry collection?

To complete her birthday party look, the newlywed Ambani Bahu styled her hair in a classy middle-parted ponytail. She neatly pulled her hair back, showcasing her long, healthy locks.

When it comes to her makeup, Radhika likes to keep it simple and natural. She opted for subtle red lipstick, shiny eyeshadow, defined brows, and long lashes. The natural base perfectly highlighted her beauty.

If you're looking for the perfect outfit for your birthday party, Radhika Merchant’s ensemble serves as a fantastic fashion inspiration. It’s time to add this classic piece to your wardrobe!

How would you like to rate this outfit out of 10? Let us know in the comments below!

