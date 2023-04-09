Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Vidya Balan wins Kalyan Jewellers Presents Eternally Stylish Star

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 created a lot of buzz everywhere. The leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, Pinkvilla, kicked off their second edition awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai. The starry night honored celebrities from all walks of life for keeping the style quotient high while entertaining the audience. Many A-listers from Bollywood added glitz and glamour to the show with their presence. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Vidya Balan won the Kalyan Jewellers presents Eternally Stylish Star award.

To make the grand night a memorable and glamorous one, many reputed brands joined hands with Pinkvilla to sponsor different award categories. The most trusted jewellery brand, Kalyan Jewellers associated with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the awards show in the capacity of the presenting sponsor of the event. It sponsored the category of Eternally Stylish Star award.

Vidya Balan wins Eternally Stylish Star award

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan never fails to impress her audience with her impeccable fashion sense and acting skills. For the awards night, the actress opted for a shimmery golden and black dress which she accessorised with a pair of earrings. She looked drop dead gorgeous as she posed with her award for the lenses. Kalya Jewellers presented the Eternally Stylish Star award to the actress which was given by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Vidya Balan’s work front

On the professional front, Vidya Balan will next be seen in in Neeyat and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

