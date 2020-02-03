EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone hates to wear THIS, reveals her stylist Shaleena Nathani

Pinkvilla recently met with celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani who spoke in detail about DP’s personal style, her now signature ‘sleek hairdo’ and if Ranveer has had any fashion influence on the star.

Fashion has always been an extremely integral and important part of our country. However, it has gained major momentum and importance in the past one decade. happens to be one of the leading artists in our country who has made fashion accessible and relatable. There’s a complete entourage behind our favourite stars, who work relentlessly in making them look like perfection. Pinkvilla recently met with celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani who spoke in detail about DP’s personal style, her now signature ‘sleek hairdo’ and if Ranveer has had any fashion influence on the star.

Deepika Padukone literally has the most perfect body and face and she definitely is every stylist’s dream. When we asked Shaleena if the actor has any major ‘don'ts’, after thinking for a bit, the celebrated stylist replied saying, “Yellow”. “You know, we thought that maybe if Sabyasachi did a yellow she would wear it. Three days later we had a yellow Sabya outfit and she was like, you’ve done this on purpose. He basically gets the colour and the shade right. Yellow can not be nice but if you get the shade right then it can be great.”

Shaleena also mentioned how the 34 year has become extremely comfortable with herself. She said, “She (Deepika) is open to trying new things. She has never said a outright no to anything, unless she puts it on and it is a disaster, then it is quite a unanimous decision.” When we quizzed her if it is because of Ranveer’s influence, Shaleena had a fun answer to that. “I personally don’t think anyone can carry clothes the way he does. It is incredible. He carries anything off and so confidently. Maybe, yeah, sometimes she is like, ‘yeah, this is inspired from my husband’ or ‘maybe we are doing a lot of brighter colours’. She has honestly become slightly bolder but it isn’t a conscious thing.”

Over the years, Padukone has developed a certain sense of style, her own ‘signature style’ so to speak and the sleek hairdo always tops our list. We were curious to ask who was the mastermind behind their ‘go-to’ hairstyle. Shaleena replied saying, “It is not actually our go-to hairstyle and we discuss this quite often. For us it is about the entire look. It’s not like we force this look into things. I mean, my god, look at her face so I was like, what better than to show her face. I think very few people can carry that off the way she does. In fact she also says the same thing that it is about the full look. We go with whatever works for the outfit. I don’t know what people’s problem is with this sticky bun, I think it is fantastic.”

Our immediate question to Nathani’s response was, so whose idea was it and she was quick to reply in saying, “I don't think it was any specific person’s idea. I don't think we have ever used it in a place where it didn't fall into. I mean, of course she’s got beautiful hair and yes we should keep it open, but sometimes it does not work with the outfit. So that’s the only thing.” She further added, how, when the Om Shanti Om actress cut her hair everyone thought that she wont do the sleek hair bun again. But they still went ahead and did it, so nothing can stop them.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film was based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal and co-starred Vikrant Massey.

