Ariana Grande Weightloss - A Lesson to Make Healthy Changes

The Ariana Grande weight loss news has been trending for quite some time now which made us curious to delve into her lifestyle to give you a real idea of her journey. Being a child artist, Ariana has been under the scrutiny of public eyes since she was 15. However, her extraordinary vocal prowess and captivating performances were not the only qualities people talked about, her impeccable style and unique hairstyle are all trendsetters too. Apart from that her sudden weight loss in the past few years has left fans intrigued and inspired.

In this article, we will throw some light on Ariana Grande’s life beyond her music and glamour. Her newfound pathway toward health and self-discovery, culminating into a holistic transformative journey is a story worth telling. The story of Ariana Grande's weight loss journey reflects her true dedication and resilience to pursue a healthier, more empowered life.

Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande is a popular American singer, songwriter, and actress who made a mark in the entertainment industry through her powerful vocals, signature high ponytail, sleek winged liner, and chart-buster music. Born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida, she began her career as a child actor in various television shows before transitioning to music. Grande's music is known for its pop and R&B influences, and she has released several highly successful albums and singles. These have won numerous accolades, including Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards, and she's considered one of the most influential and successful artists of her generation.

She first gained prominence for her role on the Nickelodeon TV series "Victorious" and later starred in its spin-off "Sam & Cat." However, it was her debut music album "Yours Truly" released in 2013 that truly marked her emergence as a pop superstar. Grande's music often explores themes of love, empowerment, and self-expression.

This multi-talented superstar is the founder of R.E.M. Beauty, a cosmetics brand that launched on November 12, 2021. She was inspired by the profound impact makeup can have on a person’s confidence and image of self which was fueled by her own love for make-up. This successful beauty brand has been ranked the 4th most successful 2023 celebrity beauty brand. Beyond her music and entrepreneurial career, Grande has been involved in various philanthropic efforts and activism.

Ariana Grande's Weight Loss Journey

After her recent behind-the-scenes picture that was posted on her social media while filming for her current movie Wicked surfaced, her fans were shocked to see her drastic weight loss. Ariana Grande was thin, but never so skinny that you could see her shoulder blades protruding with no sign of any muscle.

After deeper research, we found a source stating that she had to lose so much weight owing to her character in the new film. In this film, she is playing the role of Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana felt it was right to do justice to her role and to pay homage to the original star. For this, she had to undergo extreme weight loss routines which, however inspiring should not be blindly followed by her fans.

However, from her previous social media posts we all know that Ariana was getting skinnier due to her unhealthy lifestyle of excessive alcohol consumption and medications like anti-depressants. She did address this issue in public urging everyone following her to not be inspired by just skinny bodies but desire a healthy body. Later, she gathered the courage to cut herself off from the detrimental lifestyle and seek out a very healthy lifestyle that she stuck to with true dedication. Grande also assures, that this time her process was completely different and she embarked on her weight loss journey with the supervision of different healthcare providers to keep it healthy.

Ariana Grande's Weight Loss Diet

Ariana is a passionate animal lover and so she chose to be vegan since 2013. Therefore, her diet contains no animal-derived products, and her diet usually consists of nutritious and balanced meals that may look somewhat like the following:

Breakfast: Whole oats with almond milk topped with blueberries and almonds or smoothies with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pears, and almond milk

Whole oats with almond milk topped with blueberries and almonds or smoothies with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pears, and almond milk Lunch: Salad made with different fruits and vegetables like kale, cashews, and avocado with teriyaki sauce dressing.

Salad made with different fruits and vegetables like kale, cashews, and avocado with teriyaki sauce dressing. Dinner: Brown rice bowl consisting of whole grains, tofu, and nori with stirred-fried vegetables

Brown rice bowl consisting of whole grains, tofu, and nori with stirred-fried vegetables Snacks: Baked sweet potatoes sprinkled with cinnamon

Ariana Grande's Workout Routine

Ariana works out regularly with her trainer Harley, who makes sure to plan workout routines to keep her active in spite of her busy schedule. Harley reportedly admitted he aims to give a step goal to his clients which provides a sense of achievement and allows individual clients to reach their goals according to their own timeline. Ariana carries out a mixed workout routine throughout the week involving walking, running, or even dancing. She also ensures to complete at least 12,000 to 14,000 steps per day to stay active even on days when she has low motivation.

Ariana once admitted to not enjoying gym sessions as much, but she does love pilates, especially workouts like lunges and glute bridges. She can be seen walking down the hallway doing lunges on her sets and concert venue. She also stays active by practicing her dance routine wearing her typical 5-inch heels and also running around the park with her beloved puppy.

In the gyms, she says she prefers running the treadmill or the elliptical machine to get clarity and overcome her unpleasant thoughts (1) . She also does meditation regularly to alleviate stress.

Her workout routine:

Reverse lunge: 30 reps × 5 sets

Walking lunge: 30 reps × 5 sets

Skater lunge: 30 reps × 5 sets

Plié plank: 30 reps × 5 sets

Superman: 30 reps × 5 sets

Glute bridge: As many as in 2 minutes.

Conclusion

The Ariana Grande weight loss journey is remarkable and is a testament to her unwavering dedication, resilience, and commitment to personal well-being. As a global icon, her story inspires not only her fans but also anyone striving for positive change in their lives. Through her transformative efforts, Ariana Grande not only redefines beauty standards but also demonstrates that with determination and a focus on health, one can achieve profound personal growth and empowerment. However, it is not advisable to follow every step of her routine blindly, rather concentrate on leading a healthier life and consult a healthcare professional if and when required.

