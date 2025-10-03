From 56 kilos Sanya Malhotra to sizzling Ananya in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Here’s how she achieved it in just 3 months

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari just hit the theatres, and social media is flooded with netizens going gaga over it. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, this film also stars Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. She is undoubtedly looking glamorous and stunning as Ananya in the film. But do you know what went behind her transformation from Sanya to Ananya? Her fitness trainer Tridev Pandey spills secrets.

Sanya Malhotra loves to eat simple, homemade food

Tridev Pandey recently shared a video on her Instagram and revealed that Sanya Malhotra is very special to him and that he has been training her for the past 8 years. In the video, he stated that when the actress came to know that she had to play the role of Ananya in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, she was around 56 kgs. She had to reduce her weight and body fat to look slimmer in the film.

Pandey said that Sanya is someone who works out regularly and loves to eat simple homemade food. She had only 3 months to achieve this goal, and with sheer hard work and consistency, Malhotra transformed into a diva.

Sanya Malhotra achieved her transformation goal by learning a new goal

Tridev quipped that he did not just want her to follow a basic routine for her weight loss, but rather he wanted her to do so while learning some new skills. So, the Dangal star started learning pull-ups, push-ups, handstands, and so many other things.

Sharing some moments from her workout routine, Tridev Pandey wrote, “Sanya Malhotra is very special to me. We’ve been training together for 8 years, and for many roles where sometimes she needs to gain weight and lose weight and come out stronger every time. But for this role, we pushed boundaries and trained with a different approach, and because of her dedication and motivation, we achieved exactly what was needed.”

He concluded by saying, “Results are never enough, satisfaction is never complete, but what matters is giving our best every single time. Tomorrow you’ll see the result in the picture.”

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released in theatres on October 2. Apart from Sanya Malhotra, this film also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

