200+ Heartfelt 30th Birthday Quotes And Messages for Your Loved Ones

Birthdays are special, and celebrating a milestone birthday like the 30th has a unique charm. Whether you share heartfelt 30th birthday quotes, wishes, and messages or host a surprise birthday party, every gesture is a cherished token of love that lasts a lifetime.

To congratulate your sister, brother, friend, husband, or wife on their life’s achievements, consider sharing some of the best happy birthday wishes and make them feel valued and adored. Words have the power to convey your deepest feelings and emotions.

30th birthday, being a significant milestone, a warm and beautiful message emphasizing growth, optimism, energy, renewed enthusiasm, and maturity can leave a cast on their mind. Whether your beloved entering into their 30s has them jumping for joy or fills them with dread, one birthday quote or message from your end can delight them.

Scroll down to dive into our fanciful compilation of emotional, sentimental, heart-warming, sweet, or funny birthday wishes for every important person in your life.

Popular 30th Birthday Quotes That’ll Tug Your Heartstring

1. “The excess of our youth are checks written against our age, and they are payable with interest 30 years later.” — Charles Caleb Colton



2. “Inside every 30-year-old is an 18-year-old asking what happened?” — Ann Landers



3. “At 20 years of age, the will reigns; at 30, the wit; and at 40, the judgment.” — Benjamin Franklin



4. “Age is strictly a case of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” — Jack Benny



5. “Thirty was so strange for me. I’ve had to come to terms with the fact that I’m now a walking and talking adult.” — C.S. Lewis



6. “Time and tide wait for no man, but time always stands still for a woman of thirty.” — Robert Frost



7. “At 30 you finally start to catch up on those dreams you’ve been chasing for the last 10 plus years.” — Bonidette Lanz



8. “When you turn 30, a whole new thing happens: you see yourself acting like your parents.” — Blair Sabol



9. “I’m turning thirty this year. And you know the saying, a woman over thirty is more likely to get hit by a bomb than find a man.” — Fanny Fink

10. After 30, a body has a mind of its own.” — Bette Midler



11. The only time you really live fully is from thirty to sixty. The young are slaves to dreams; the old servants of regrets. Only the middle-aged have all their five senses in the keeping of their wits.” — Hervey Allen



12. “Everything I know I learned after I was 30.” — Georges Clemenceau

Emotional Happy 30th Birthday Messages for Your Special One

13. I loved you then and I love you even more now that 30 years have passed.



14. Happy birthday to you, I hope your 30s will be filled with happiness and success.



15. Wishing you a year filled with everything you deserve.



16. Your 30s are a time to work smart, to conserve your time and energy, and to spend your days doing what you really love. I hope you find yourself doing exactly that. Happy 30th!



17. As you step into your thirties, embrace the wisdom gained, cherish the memories made, and anticipate the countless adventures yet to come.



18. I am so impressed with all the hard work you put into your 20s, may your 30s keep presenting you with bigger and better opportunities. Happy 30th Birthday!



19. The most beautiful thing to come out of your 20s is your ability to hear and listen to your instincts. Let that be your guiding voice this decade. Happy 30th Birthday!



20. In your 30s, you have the perfect mix of youth and experience, so embrace it with open arms. Happy birthday!



21. I hope your 30s go by slowly and peacefully. May your days be sweet and your years fruitful. Happy 30th Birthday!



22. I hope that your 30s are kind to you and that you achieve everything that you’re looking for! Happy 30th Birthday to a one-of-a-kind friend. Enjoy your day – you deserve it!



23. Your 30th birthday is a great time to look back at your life. Remember your ups and downs, learn from them, and start looking forward to your bright future.



24. I loved you as a baby and I love you even more now that 30 years have passed.



25. Your 30s are your progress year. May you march forward with confidence and achieve all the goals you’ve set. Happy 30th Birthday!



26. Turning 30 isn’t just a milestone, it’s a testament to the last 30 years that you’ve been amazing!



27. Happy 30th birthday! May your life be like a beautiful painting, filled with love, laughter, and amazing memories that you’ll never forget.



28. May you make every decision this year from a place of self-love. Pave your path with happiness. Happy 30th Birthday!



29. The world has been brighter, kinder, and infinitely more beautiful for thirty years because you’re in it! Have a wonderful 30th birthday, you deserve it.



30. Your 30s are the perfect time to remove anything from your life that doesn’t make you happy. It’s your time. Happy 30th!

31. Life keeps changing as we grow, but I hope your smile and compassion remain the same forever. Happy 30th birthday!

Sweet Birthday Wishes for Your 30-year-old Daughter

32. Happy 30th birthday! You are the most important person in our lives. And you only become more and more important as the years pass.



33. Go tell it to the mountains, shout it over the hills, echo it down the valleys, even in the deepest part of the ocean, my honey is 30 years old today!



34. Your 20s solidified your independence. I hope your 30s bring you all the right people and situations to share independence with. Happy 30th!



35. The world has been better for the last 30 years since you’ve been around. Love you our charming daughter!!



36. Happy 30th birthday. I can’t wait to see where the year ahead takes you.



37. I’m so proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished so far!



38. Until she turns 30, a woman looks younger day by day. After 30, a woman is downright gorgeous! Happy birthday our precious girl!!



39. You are my daughter and my best friend. Happy 30th birthday.



40. I am so proud of the woman you have become. Happy 30th birthday.



41. Keep Calm, it’s only your 30th.



42. You give and give and give. On your 30th, take time for yourself. You deserve it, awesome lady!



43. Happy 30th birthday! I thank God every day since you were born for the gift of love and joy that is you.



44. We are so thankful that you came into our lives to brighten up each and every moment. You deserve an amazing day. Happy 30th Birthday our baby girl!



45. Congratulations on being three decades old! This is a huge milestone, and it’s time to go out and celebrate in style. Show them what you’ve got! Sending you warm wishes and positive thoughts, always.



46. Happy 30th birthday! You are 30 today. May you only see the beauty of life forever and a day, whatever comes your way in the years ahead.



47. Age is only a number for my child. You still look as sweet and as young as ever. Happy 30th Birthday!



48. You have always dreamed big and focused on the future. May your thirties exceed all of your expectations!



49. The 30th year of your life is rich with significant changes. My wish for you is you always keep smiling, pretty woman!

Happy 30th Birthday Wishes for Grandson And Granddaughter

50. When people start questioning the grey in your hair, just do what I do and tell them it’s the color of wisdom. Happy Birthday!

51. Even though you’re 30, I’ve still slipped you a tenner so don’t tell your mum or spend it all at once! Happy 30th birthday.



52. Happy 30th birthday! I love you. You can always count on me to love and guide you throughout your thirties and beyond.



53. On this special day, I reflect on the countless beautiful moments we’ve shared and the incredible person you’ve grown to be. Happy 30th birthday to my grandson/granddaughter!



54. Cheers to a year filled with more love, bigger dreams, and endless joy. Happy 30th birthday to my grandson/granddaughter.



55. Happy 30th birthday, to my grandson/granddaughter! I’m proud of everything you’ve achieved so far and can’t wait to see what the next 30 years have in store for you.



56. I hope your 30th birthday is as pecial as you are. Happy birthday!



57. Since the day you were born 30 years ago, you've been spectacularly special. You amaze me. Happy 30th birthday!



58. Happy 30th I’m glad I’ve had the pleasure of calling you my grandson/ granddaughter for the past 30 years.



59. I hope your 30th birthday is as vibrant and special as you are. Happy birthday my grandson/granddaughter!



60. Happy 30th birthday! I’m very proud of you. You've become a remarkable adult!

Cute Birthday Wishes for Your 30-year-old Son

61. We’ve had 3 decades of laughter, love, and joy, cheers to many more! Happy 30th birthday son.



62. May all the stars align for you this decade, my son. I hope you have a wonderful day and an even better year. Happy 30th Birthday!



63. I will never be tired of saying I love you, and I’m shouting it louder on this special day – I love you very much, my darling son! Happy 30th birthday.



64. Keep saving for your retirement! You’re getting closer and closer to it each day! Happy 30th birthday son.



65. Don’t forget you’re still young(ish) so there’s a lot of personal growth and self-discovery in your 30s. Happy 30th birthday, let’s make it a good one.



66. Although we hate that you’re now 30 because it makes us look even older, happy birthday to you!



67. Happy 30th birthday! Your 20s were a great success, I hope your 30s will continue to bring you new and exciting opportunities.



68. I think you have really figured out this adult thing. I am so inspired by you, my boy! Happy 30th Birthday!



69. For you, my amazing child, the 30s will be glorious. Just like you. Happy birthday.



70. You’re smart, good-looking looking, and funny, which reminds me a lot of myself back in the day. Cheers to turning 30 son!

71. Say goodbye to your 20s, and hello to the adventures and opportunities of your 30s. Wishing my son a very happy birthday!



72. Happy 30th birthday! At 30, you're as amazing as you were as a baby. May you have all the love and joy you bring me every day (and that's so much).



73. We can’t believe that we’ve put up with 3 decades of you! Happy 30th birthday to our very big child.



74. Happy 30th birthday! I cannot wait to see what you'll accomplish in your 30s. Knowing you, it will be epic.



75. The beautiful chapters of your life are before you, not behind you. I hope you never forget that, our child. Happy 30th birthday.



76. Can’t wait to see where the year ahead takes you. Happy 30th birthday.



77. I might not say it a lot, but I’m so proud that you’re my son. Happy 30th birthday.



78. Trust us, in your 30s you’ll discover that ‘adulting’ mostly consists of Googling how to do adult things. Good luck!



79. The greatest people that ever lived kick-started the journey of their greatness at 30. This will also be your portion as you celebrate your 30th birthday today. Happy birthday my child!



80. Happy 30th birthday! I’m so fortunate to have you as my child. You make me so proud!



81. It’s your 30th birthday son! Today it’s time to kick back, have fun, and let us pick up the bill at lunch. We love you!



82. Your birthday is a great time to tell you how much we love and admire you, our handsome boy. You have the biggest heart of anyone we know. Don’t ever change! Happy birthday to you, Son!

Heart-touching 30th Birthday Wishes for a Friend

83. For your 30th birthday shall we celebrate by going out or having a night in? Because I’m not sure whether we’re considered quite young or very old anymore!



84. Happy birthday to my wonderful friend! I can’t wait to live out our 30s together and probably the rest of our lives now.



85. Congratulations on turning 30 relatively unscathed. Happy birthday, to a bold and fearless friend who makes life exciting!



86. We’ve celebrated your 10th, your 18th, and your 21st together and now it’s time for your 30th. Happiest of birthdays to a great friend.



87. Amazing friends like you deserve amazing birthdays. Happy 30th!



88. Now you’re 30, you’re that bit closer to a mid-life crisis and we all can’t wait to see it!



89. They say your 20s are a wild ride, but what they don’t tell you is that the ride doesn’t slow down in your 30s. Have a blast! Happy Birthday!



90. Happy Birthday. Wishing you an outstanding time as you celebrate your important milestone with all of your friends and family.

91. Happy birthday! I’m glad you turned 30 before I did. I can’t wait for you to share your ‘wisdom’ with me.

92. Turning 30 is a milestone that allows you to feel more confident in your abilities and continue to go after what you want. My wish for you, dear friend, is that your worth is acknowledged and the drive that you have never ceases!



93. Here’s to 30 more years of fabulous you.



94. Sending you tons of positive vibes on this special occasion. Happy 30th Birthday my dearest, I hope your 30s are even more exciting than your 20s! Have fun!



95. You know what’s great about your 30s? Basically everything! Welcome to the club! Love you so much!



96. The bad news is you’re 30, but the good news is I’m not so I’ll keep you young! Happy birthday.



97. Happy birthday, I’m super proud of everything you’ve achieved so far. Cheers to turning thirty and thriving!



98. Happy 30th Birthday to my forever BFF! Welcome to Club 30 – it’s not so bad! Wishing you a glorious year, happy freaking birthday!



99. 30 today - you don’t look a day over 29! Happy birthday, mate.

100. Thank you for being a friend for life! Growing up with you has been a blast. Here’s to another 30 years! Happy 30th Birthday!



101. Happy 30th Birthday! Thank you for all the lunches together and the drinks toasted. Here’s to another fabulous trip around the sun.



102. Happy birthday! I suppose the bad news is that you’re now 30, but the good news is I’m not… don’t worry I’ll keep you young!



103. Being in your 30s is perfect. You have the freedom of your 20s and the sense of someone who’s already made all their mistakes. What a time to be alive. Happy 30th Birthday!



104. You are my special friend, my unique blend; and, for our friendship, there is no end! Have a Merry 30th!



105. Two hearts closely knit into one – that is what our friendship truly is, which is why I celebrate this special day with you. Enjoy Your Birthday, dearest friend.



106. Happy 30th birthday, to a friend who is always close to my heart. Your sense of humor and compassion make every day a thousand times brighter. Have a fantastic day of celebrations!



107. You finally made it to your 30s! May this 30th age of yours bring so much happiness, success, and fun as you celebrate. I love you! Now cheers to turning 30!



108. Here’s to a day of good beer, great music, and best friends. Happy 30th birthday, to a great friend!



109. Happy 30th birthday, to the friend who knows all the mechanics of our secret handshake. Stay weird and be wild!!

Emotional 30th Birthday Wishes for Sister

110. Happy Birthday, Sis! To the coolest person I know, kick back, relax, and soak up some fun with all your party people!



111. Happy 30th birthday! I know I'm blessed to have you as my sister and best friend (most of the time).



112. I hope your day sparkles the way you do dear Sister! 30 never looked so good. Happy Birthday!



113. You’re an inspiration and you deserve everything happy on your birthday!



114. Happy Birthday to My amazing sister! It’s been so much fun growing up with my best friend by my side. I hope this year brings you all the joy you deserve.



115. Wishing you the merriest birthday ever, my sweet sister!



116. Hey girl, happy 30th birthday! You just keep getting more amazing.



117. Thank you for always being the person who has a warm hello and a bright smile for me. Wishing my precious sister, a happy 30th birthday!



118. Happy 30th birthday to a very special soul. The world is infinitely more beautiful because you are in it, my favorite sister!



119. Happy Birthday to my sister! From pillow fights to staying up all night, there’s no one else I’d rather share so many special memories with!



120. Happy birthday, big sister. I hope you have the best birthday ever.

121. Happy birthday, sis! To the smartest, kindest, bestest, prettiest, and the dearest of all sisters. Love You.



122. Happy 30th birthday to my beautiful sister! May you achieve all the happiness of the world!



123. When they handed out brains and beauty, you got a big dose of both. Thank you for being such a great sister. Happiest of Birthdays!



124. Beauty and brains wrapped up in one charming package. I don’t know how you do it! Sending heartfelt 30th birthday wishes your way!



125. From Barbies on your 9th birthday to bubbles on your 30th, it’s always great to celebrate with you, sister. Have a great 30th birthday.



126. Happy 30th birthday! You are more than family to me. You are an incredible friend and an even more incredible individual. I'm so glad you're in my life, today and always.



127. Happy Birthday to one beautiful, fun, and youthful 30-year-old Sis!



128. Thank you for being the person who is always there when someone needs a hug, a ride, or a bit of wise advice. You are such a good soul, Sister. Happy 30th Birthday!



129. The love and support you give me always astound me. I can’t thank you enough for being such an extraordinary blessing in my life. Happy 30th birthday, sister!

Cool 30th Birthday Wishes for Brother

130. To my awesome brother, Happy Birthday! Today we celebrate you! I hope this year brings everything you wish for and more!



131. We share each other’s t-shirts, finish each other’s sentences, and laugh at our inside jokes—whether or not they’re funny. Happy 30th birthday, big brother!



132. We’re so lucky to be able to share so many memories together. Have a great birthday.



133. Happy Birthday to my little brother I love. Hope your special day is filled with love and happiness, and that this year is your best year yet!



134. There is more to us than sports and beer! We have shared good times and bad, and you continue to support me every day. I appreciate you, brother! Happy 30th!!



135. What a great time to tell my favorite guy in the world how much I care. Here’s hoping your 30th is the best birthday ever!



136. Happy Birthday, brother! You’ve always been kind and thoughtful, with a loving heart. You’re thought of every single day, but especially today.



137. Aren’t you a little glad to be out of the turbulent 20s? Make way for a superior decade! Happy 30th!



138. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever — you deserve it! Have a good one big brother.



139. You have just entered into a new phase of your life, dear brother. Don’t be scared to explore what it has in stock for you. Have a great birthday!



140. You may be 30 years old now, but you’re still cool in my book. Happy Birthday, dude!

141. Happy 30th Birthday buddy! The good news: guys often get better looking as they age. The bad news: there are plenty of exceptions!



142. Happy 30th birthday brother. Aren’t you lucky to have me as your sister to celebrate with you?



143. Happy birthday to the bravest man I know. You have met every challenge that comes your way with grace and dignity. You are an inspiration to me, bro!



144. I hope you keep your head in the clouds and feet on the ground all decade long. Dream big and don’t look back! Welcome to the 30s club, Handsome!



145. Happy Birthday To You. It’s time to celebrate, brother! Sending love and birthday wishes your way to help you start your big day!



146. You may be 30 now but you’re still cool in my book. Happy birthday big brother!



147. I hope you know how lucky I am to have you as a brother.



148. May your 30th birthday mark the beginning of extraordinarily great achievements in your life. Have a great one bro!



149. It’s been great growing up with you. Happy 30th birthday.



150. To the brother who laughs at all of my jokes…even when they’re not that funny. Have an amazing day and a very happy 30th birthday!

Heart-warming 30th Birthday Messages for Husband Or Boyfriend

151. Happy 30th birthday! You are the love of my life. Of all days, I want to tell you just how much I love and admire you.



152. Happy birthday to the love of my life! You mean a world to me!



153. Happy 30th birthday! I adore the sparkle in your eyes and the big smile on your face. I love everything about you. You are beyond lovable.



154. Happy 30th birthday to the one and only man who makes every day of my life a blissful experience. May this special day of yours be as happy as you make me feel.



155. Happy birthday to the most handsome 30-year-old I know.



156. Happy 30th birthday! I love you and everything we do together. I look forward to every day I spend with you.



157. You just keep getting better and better with each passing year. Happy 30th birthday, baby!



158. I am so lucky to have found you and can’t wait to grow old with you. Happy 30th birthday.



159. Thank God I listened to my instinct and said yes to you. My life has known greater meaning through the power of your love for me! I will still be by your side for another 30 years, and another 30 years…to eternity. Happy Birthday, my love.



160. Happy 30th birthday, babe. May you be blessed with a long life filled with rewarding achievements. I love you.

161. Happy 30th birthday to the best boyfriend a girl could ask for.

30th Birthday Greetings for Your Wife Or Girlfriend

162. Babe, I can’t believe it took you decades to look so astonishingly awesome. I’m so lucky you are mine! Happy 30th birthday!



163. Baby, You’re absolutely on fire! I just know this next chapter is going to be your best yet! I can’t wait to see what’s next for you and where you take our little family. You are capable, strong, smart, talented, beautiful as hell and so very loved. Here’s to your 30s!



164. Thirty years old and still drop-dead gorgeous. Happy 30th birthday.



165. I call you my four-leaf clover because you not only bring me luck and happiness, but your kind is also extremely rare to find. Happy 30th birthday, sweetheart.



166. May today mark the beginning of extraordinary achievements in your life. I fall for you more and more with every second that passes by. Happy 30th birthday, my love.



167. Happy 30th Birthday! This is a year to remember… you turn 30, we’re getting married, AND we bought a house! I love you more than anything and can’t wait to fill your 30s with amazing memories. I love you!



168. My love, as you turn 30 know that I will always be there for you, especially since you are now old and frail and will need constant supervision.



169. Happy birthday, babe. You were beautiful when I met you and grew more beautiful each year. Happy birthday.



170. Happy 30th birthday to the most intelligent, kind-hearted, and beautiful woman around.



171. Happy 30th birthday, my angel! I am so blessed to have you in my life!



172. Happy 30th birthday. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.



173. Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman alive. I am so happy to have you in my life.

Funny 30th Birthday Lines to Share for a Hearty Laugh

174. If only maturity came with age, happy 30th birthday big kid!



175. When high schoolers start looking like preschoolers to you you might be 30!



176. You know you’re thirty when ‘sleeping in’ means waking up at 8 am, and you ‘party hard’ but not past bedtime! Happy birthday, oldie.



177. Say hello to that big 3-0 and goodbye to your 20s because you’ll never feel this young again. Happy 30th birthday oldie!



178. Bad news: you’re thirty. Good news: the clothes you wore as a teenager are now vintage. Hope you rock that vintage style on your 30th birthday, you old fart!



179. Welcome to 30, when you’re old enough to know better, but still young enough not to care.



180. They say your 20s are overrated. Of course ‘they’ are usually pretty old. Happy birthday!

181. Happy birthday, remember that age is just a number and 30 is a pretty big one!



182. Today you are 10,950 days old. That’s a lot of days. Dang, you’re old! Happy 30th birthday.



183. Turning 30 doesn’t mean you can’t still party. It just means you’ve gotten really good at it! Happy birthday!



184. Thirty sneaks up on you - kinda like a thong. Party hardy for your 30th and rock that whale tail (cause soon we’ll be too old to do that shit anymore)!!



185. Age and glasses of wine should never be counted. I won’t judge you if you want to chug that bottle on your 30th — it’s your birthday and you can do whatever you want!! Happy birthday, hope you make it a good one!



186. 30 is the age when your back goes out more than you do. Have a blast!



187. Welcome to 30! The age when you should know better, but really don’t!



188. Happy 30th birthday! You know you’re getting older when the candles cost more than the cake.



189. Enjoy being 29 for a little longer until we get around to throwing you a proper lingerie party. I love you and all that booty, boo-boo-boo-booty. Happy 30th Birthday Bunny!!!!



190. Welcome to your 30s. You’ll know you are ‘official’ when your body starts to betray you. Hope your birthday weekend is as awesome as you are! Happy 30th Birthday!



191. I hope you have the best day celebrating just how wonderful you are! Can’t wait until we are reunited with a ton of hugging, laughing, and bottles of WINE! Happy, happy 30th birthday!



192. They say 30 is the new 20. They say a lot of things!



193. May your day be filled with laughter, fun, and the denial that you’re too young to be this old. Happy 30th birthday!



194. Congrats! You’ve survived your 20s! I hope this decade is a breath of fresh air and a wonderful new chapter of your life. Happy 30th Birthday!

Short And Simple 30th Birthday Captions to Celebrate the Milestone

195. Cruising all the way to 30s.



196. To 30 laps around the sun!



197. Dear 30s, I am ready for you!



198. Thank you, my 20s!



199. Talk dirty to me!



200. Just like wine, better with time!



201. From roaring twenties to fiery thirties… let’s do this!



202. Birthday mode: the youngest I will ever be, the oldest I have ever been.

Such a collection of 30th birthday quotes, wishes, and messages can be your savior when you find yourself in a fix to make your friend’s or family member’s birthday extra special. You can seamlessly personalize the profound words and extend your sincere wishes. You can send it over text, say it on call, or write it down in a note to send along with a gift. One loving gesture of yours, will make their day more special and brighten up their smile like never before.