111 Heartfelt 40th Birthday Wishes: Cheers to a New Decade

Completion of 40 years of life calls for an out-of-the-world celebration, as it is an unforgettable milestone in one's life. So if someone you know has hit this milestone, make their day by sending them some heartfelt 40th birthday wishes. Let them know they are not just a year older but a year wiser. Here are some meaningful 40th birthday wishes that you can use to show your earnest appreciation and love.

111 Fabulous 40th Birthday Wishes for a Milestone Celebration

Cheers-worthy 40th Year Birthday Wishes for Your Best Mate

1. You have remained the same amazing person for forty years. Let's hope for four more!

2. For 40 years, you have been top-notch, talented, fantastic, and enormous. Here’s wishing you a terrific Happy birthday!

3. Make today the special occasion that YOU want it to be by planning everything YOU desire to accomplish. Someone as extraordinary as YOU deserve a day all to themselves!

4. You're terrific at any age, so happy 40th birthday to you.

5. Without you, my life wouldn't be as pleasant. As you reach the 40-year mark, I send you my warm wishes and thank you for being there in my tough times.

6. There is a saying, having too much of anything is bad, but I believe having too much of you is heavenly. Enjoy your 40th birthday.

7. You've been your fantastic self for 40 years. Happy 40th birthday, friend!

8. Set some new goals, create some memories, and live life to the fullest. Make up a year and keep to it! Many blessings on 40 years of unrivaled awesomeness!

9. You are the best gift anyone could receive, my best friend and soulmate. I hope our bond gets stronger and stronger.

10. You bring joy to my life! I sincerely hope you are aware of the joy you bring to me. Wish you an amazing happy birthday.

11. Happy 40th birthday to my favorite person. May you have a fantastic birthday!

12. They say that having too much of anything is awful, but I would disagree because having too much of you, my dear friend, is heavenly. Enjoy your 40th birthday.

13. For years we have relied on each other. I wish that would not alter. I wish you good fortune on this wonderful day.

14. Until we're frail and elderly, we'll remain friends. after which we'll become new friends!

15. A real troublemaker has reached 40 years old today. You must not grow old on me!

16. Happy birthday, dear. You've had 40 years to get this good-looking!

17. Congratulations on an unforgettable birthday. Your life will have been quite incredible if the next 40 years are even half as wonderful as the first.

40th Birthday Messages to Celebrate the Milestone of Your Spouse.

For Him

18. Let's hope we age like fine wine. Congratulations on turning 40!

19. Happy birthday! You have achieved the title "Distinguished Gentleman."

20. You never stop surprising me with your power, grace, and beauty; I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have you. Happy Birthday, Wifey!

21. Congratulations on turning 40, my wonderful husband! I still adore you utterly and will continue to do so forever.

22. Happy birthday, my love! Let's do it together if we have to get old!

23. Congratulations on turning 40 - a major stage for a true gentleman!

24. Congratulations on reaching a milestone! May your soul stay young as always.

25. I hope you have some downtime today to finally unwind and unwind. Cheers to your new decade!

26. You've always had a nice appearance. You look great now that you're an older man. Happy birthday!

27. Congratulations on turning 40. You've succeeded so much in life, yet getting started in the new decade.

28. Birthday greetings! I'm excited to follow your career for the next 40 years.

The new fantastic is forty. Enjoy your birthday!

For Her

29. Happy birthday, my love! Let's do it together if we have to get old!

30. Time is passing so fast. I want to enjoy even more time with my better half. Congratulations on turning 40, wifey!

31. You are the most accomplished, considerate, selfless, and loving woman I know. I wish you could feel half of what you give to the world every day on this special day.

32. The best years are yet to come. So, take advantage of today. Congrats on turning 40.

33. I'm hoping that reading this message makes the most amazing woman smile gorgeously. Happy birthday Beautiful!

34. Happy birthday to my stunning wife. I hope that this year is full of all the things that bring you joy and that you experience feelings of love and happiness.

35. 40?! YOU?! I insist on counting again! Enjoy your birthday!

36. Happy 40th birthday to the most beautiful and compassionate person I know. My best wishes for you on this special day are that all of your dreams come true. Happy birthday, my friend. Best wishes for many more sweet surprises.

37. Wishing you more years of love, laughter, and adventure together. Greetings on your birthday!

38. Beautiful and still young. I wish my 40-year-old love a happy birthday!

39. You are 40 years old, but no one would ever guess it, and if you give me enough of an incentive, I won't say! Birthday greetings.

40. Look who's forty, Lordy, Lordy! I hope your big day is absolutely fantastic.

41. I am thankful for the person who makes my life so happy today. I hope all of your wishes come true when you blow out your candles and make them. Birthday greetings, Sugar Plum.

42. Be gorgeous always, both inside and out. Greetings on turning 40.

43. Best wishes on your 40th birthday to the most amazing and beautiful woman I know.

44. Love to my most beloved person on her special day. I wish you a wonderful new year!

45. I'll keep this short because time is limited: Happy 4th birthday to the amazing and beautiful person I know!

46. I'm wishing you a hundred happy returns on your birthday so that you may experience all of your desires. Happy birthday!

Motivational 40th Birthday Wishes for a Colleague

47. There is a benefit to turning 40. It's preferable to the alternative, which is turning 41. Have a wonderful 40th!

48. You aren't growing older. You have only recently improved—by forty years' worth. That's pretty incredible.

49. Happy birthday, 40! Your strong character and integrity are an inspiration! May you have more opportunities to inspire others to work hard in the prosperous years to come!

50. You now have 20 more years to go until you receive that sweet retirement benefits, 20 more years before you have an endless amount of free time. Fantastic 40th birthday!

51. May the knowledge that you have many years to achieve your goals inspire you! May your 40th birthday ignite a flame inside of you that will never go out!

52. We would not have to celebrate birthdays if life were a slice of cake. So even though you're forty, I'm glad that we can now enjoy cake without feeling bad. Happy Birthday.

53. Cheers to another year filled with smiles, meals with friends, and wonderful memories. Happy birthday, dear!

54. According to rumors, lying about your age is the real key to staying young. How old are you actually, then? Happy 40th birthday, regardless of what we'll never know.

55. I understand that this year marks the four tenth anniversary of your birth. Greetings and happy birthday!

56. Oh my God! How old are you, exactly? You don't appear a day older than thirty-one. Have a fantastic 40th!

Say it Loud and Clear with Funny 40th Birthday Message for Your Sibling to Tease Them

57. 39 felt so dated. Enjoy your birthday!

58. The most difficult forty years of childhood are always those. Happy 40th birthday.

59. You have officially reached "wise elder" status. Cheers to 40 years, my love!

60. You probably hoped no one would realize you were turning 40. No such luck, though! Birthday greetings!

61. Happy 40th birthday! I hope your wisdom and patience increase with age.

62. You can now use the "senior" discount at the movies. Happy birthday!

63. You shouldn't consider it your 40th birthday. Imagine it as your 20th birthday's 20th anniversary. Happy birthday to you!

64. You have my admiration for surviving your siblings for so long. Cheers to your new decade!

65. You turned 40 today. It's still possible to cause trouble!

66. Happy 40th, brother! You may be old, but you'll always be my favorite sibling.

67. Even though you aren't quite over the hill, the view is beautiful!

68. "Set aside the past because you cannot change it," a wise man once advised. I would like to add, “Forget about your present, I didn't get you one.” Happy Birthday!

69. You know, if I was mentioned in your will, I would be much more delighted that you turned another year older. Enjoy your 40th birthday.

70. As you celebrate your birthday today, I join you in your joy. Happy birthday to you, and here's to many more prosperous years. Enjoy your day!

71. Congrats on your very old age. Happy birthday, you!

72. Greetings on your birthday and welcome to the new chapter. You will experience breakthroughs, answered prayers, and general blessings this year. Congratulations!

73. You may be primitive, but at least you are still alive! Happy birthday!

74. Congratulations on reaching the big 4-0! You've achieved a milestone.

75. You're officially old enough to remember the 80s. Happy 40th!

76. You've attained that stage of life where your train of thought frequently departs without you. Happy birthday!

77. Congratulations on surviving 40 years of embarrassment from your siblings. Happy birthday, you!

78. Party hard, my dear! Just be careful not to go overboard; at your age, excessive partying can be risky.

79. Don't mature... It is a snare! I see you did! So happy birthday to you!

80. Hey, 40! I'm so proud of the amazing woman you have become. Happy birthday, dear.

81. You're free to blow out the 40 candles on your birthday cake at this time because I've already called the emergency services department.

82. After another ten years, you will have amassed fifty years of knowledge and experience, which nobody really needs. Enjoy your birthday!

83. I hope you enjoy all the new adventures that come with being 40. Cheers!

84. Happy birthday! And I'm so grateful that you reached 40 before I did!

85. What rises but never descends? its age. Happy birthday!

86. Middle age... when a nap counts as "happy hour"! Happy birthday!

87. If having gray hair indicates wisdom, you are a genius! The turning of 40 is almost here!

88. Never let aging bring you down... It's impossible to stand back up again! Happy 40th birthday, you!

Heartfelt Greetings for your Kids’ 40th Birthday

For Daughter

89. You are a wonderful, endearing, and utterly adorable daughter. You make me incredibly proud. Happy 40th birthday, my ideal girl!

90. May your birthday fill you with excitement for all that you will accomplish as well as pride in all that you have accomplished. May you achieve all of your goals in the most lovely way. Happy birthday, 40!

91. I have many wishes for you in life, but a few of them are success, health, and fortune. The joy of having a daughter to smother in love is the one thing I wish for you more than anything else, though. Love, Happy birthday!

92. The time has flown by, daughter. You were barely able to stand the day before, and now I get to watch you rule the world! I hope your birthday is as amazing as you are. Happy birthday, 40!

93. I hope you are aware that you can always return home and receive the royal treatment. Though never too old, being too embarrassed I hope you have a wonderful year of indulgence for your 40th birthday.

94. You have developed into such a wonderful woman and daughter. That must have come from me, then! I appreciate how effortless it is to be proud of you.

For Son

95. I wish you a birthday filled with everything you could ask for this year. Son, Happy birthday!

96. You are everything to me. I hope your special day is full of countless splendors. Happy birthday!

97. You are my best achievement! The fact that I was able to conceive a son as delightful and sincere as you, is truly a miracle. My son, Happy birthday!

98. I'm so proud of the amazing man you have become. Son, Happy 40th birthday. I appreciate you letting me relish being a father.

99. When you reach the age of forty, you will finally understand why your parents were always so irritable and loved taking afternoon naps. Happy birthday, 40!

100. May your future hold even more happiness than your childhood. I wish your cake had half the sweetness of you. Happy birthday!

Inspirational 40th Birthday Quotes to Encourage Your Loved Ones

101. "Fortunately, at age 46, I still feel intrepid and close to discovering the truth." - Virginia Woolf

102. "Fifty is the youth of old age; forty is the old age of youth." - Hugo, Victor

103. "Growing older is a necessity, but maturing is not." - Chili Davis

104. "Age solely involves the power of the mind. It's irrelevant if you don't mind." - Jack Benny

105. "Youth is a natural gift, but aging is an expression of art." - Stanislaw Jerzy Lec.

106. "At age twenty, the will rules; at age thirty, the wit; and at age forty, the judgment" Benjamin Franklin

107. "This wine has been aged forty years. It certainly doesn't appear old." - Cicero, Marcus Tullius

108. “Thinking that one is neither young nor old, but that one is neither young nor old, is possibly something.” - Samuel Beckett

109. "The first forty years of life provide the text, and the following thirty years provide the commentary." Schopenhauer, Arthur

110. "Learning the difference between understanding and realizing is one of the benefits of being over forty." Gustav Holst

111. "You have been deprived if you are 40 years old and have never failed."

Gloria Swanson

This compilation of wonderful 40th birthday wishes should surely make the birthday person feel special and super enthusiastic about beginning

the brand-new chapter of their life. After all, this segment of their life is surely filled with new opportunities and so much more to explore.

