110 Heartfelt Belated Birthday Wishes: Show Them You Care

Nobody intends to miss their dear one's birthday, yet we all make mistakes from time to time. Whether you were busy with work or accidentally forgot to wish your loved ones, it's time to offer some sincere belated birthday wishes to show that you still care. Despite the initial hesitation to send a late birthday message, your sincerity and thoughtfulness will be appreciated by the recipient, making them feel valued and remembered. Sending humorous belated birthday greetings might help to brighten the mood of your message.

We've got you covered with a selection of messages and sayings that will undoubtedly make the birthday person grin, whether it's a family member, friend, or coworker whose birthday you missed. So come along with us as we uncover how to make a belated birthday into a sincere celebration of the people we value.

110 Sincere Belated Birthday Wishes to Make Them Feel Special

Funny Belated Birthday Wishes

1. I guess nobody came to wish you a belated happy birthday but me. Don't thank me; friends are for that.

2. Greetings on your delayed birthday and on many more to come. I sincerely hope I'm the last to say this. So, rejoice!

3. I’m sorry for forgetting your birthday. The good news is that I will overlook your forgetfulness next year. Greetings on your belated birthday!

4. I apologize for forgetting your birthday. Hey, at least I remembered that it was your big day. Happy birthday, a day late!

5. Birthday greetings! Do not consider this a belated birthday greeting. Take it as a very early one for next year.

Sweet Belated Birthday Wishes for Friends

6. I know I'm late, but my love and well wishes for you are always on time. Happy belated birthday, my dear friend!

7. I hope your birthday was filled with lots of love, laughter, and cake. Happy belated birthday, dear friend!

8. Here's to another year of your fabulousness. Happy belated birthday, my amazing friend!

9. Sorry for being late to the party, but you're always worth celebrating. Happy belated birthday, my dear friend!

10. You're the kind of friend who deserves to be celebrated every day. Happy belated birthday, my cherished friend!

11. Sorry for the belated wishes, but hope your birthday was as special as you are. Happy belated birthday, my loving friend!

12. Life gets busy, but my love and support for you never fade. Happy belated birthday, my dear friend!

13. Belated happy birthday to the kindest, most wonderful friend I know.

14. Sorry for the late wishes, but I hope your birthday was filled with everything you love. Happy belated birthday, my amazing friend!

15. Even though I'm late, my love and admiration for you are always on time. Happy belated birthday, my dear friend!

16. A day late, but my love for you never fades. Happy belated birthday, my wonderful friend!

17. Belated happy birthday to my dearest friend, who brings so much joy and light into my life.

18. Sorry for being tardy with my wishes, but you're always worth celebrating. Happy belated birthday, my cherished friend!

19. Hope your birthday was as amazing as you are. Happy belated birthday, my sweet friend!

20. Late, but never too late to celebrate a friend like you. Happy belated birthday, my dear friend!

21. I might have missed your birthday, but our friendship is timeless. Happy belated birthday, my amazing friend!

22. Sorry for being late to the party, but my love and respect for you is always on time. Happy belated birthday, my dear friend!

23. A day late, but my appreciation for you never fades. Happy belated birthday, my awesome friend!

24. Even though I missed your birthday, our friendship is never forgotten. Happy belated birthday, my dear friend!

25. Even if I'm a little late, my love and concern for you are never absent. Happy belated birthday, my sweet friend!

Joyus Belated Birthday Wishes for Best Friend

26. This happens when you're companions with somebody as cool as me: You get your birthday wishes elegantly late.

27. Wishes for a late birthday are just a reason to eat more cake. Thanks for coming!

28. These birthday wishes might be late, yet they've matured like fine wine: sweet, delectable, and as expensive as the gift that comes with it. Bestie, Happy birthday!

29. Do you believe that I forgot your birthday? I wouldn't do that because your dog ate my birthday card!

30. Yesterday, everyone wished you a happy birthday. They probably aren't thinking of you like I am right now! Happy birthday, albeit late.

Warm Belated Birthday Wishes for Colleague

31. Better late than never! Wishing you a happy belated birthday!

32. Sorry I missed your birthday, but I hope it was fantastic. Belated happy birthday!

33. The day might have passed, but my good wishes are timeless. Happy belated birthday, dear!

34. You're always on time with your work, but I'm late with your birthday wishes. Sorry about that, and happy belated birthday!

35. Here's to a belated celebration of another year of you being an awesome colleague and coworker. Happy birthday!

36. I didn't forget your birthday; I was just late with my wishes. Happy belated birthday, Senior!

37. Sorry for the late birthday wishes, but I hope it was as amazing as you are. Happy belated birthday, Sir(or Ma’am)!

38. I might be late, but my excitement for your birthday hasn't faded. Happy belated birthday, senior!

39. Hope your birthday was filled with lots of cake, fun, and laughter. Happy belated birthday, my friend!

40. I hope your birthday was everything you wished for and more. Happy belated birthday, buddy!

41. Birthdays are like deadlines; sometimes, we miss them. Happy belated birthday, coworker!

42. Sorry for the belated birthday wishes, but know you're always on my mind. Happy belated birthday, dear!

43. Wishing you a belated happy birthday and a year filled with happiness, success, and love.

44. Late but not least, here are my heartfelt happy birthday wishes to a fantastic person.

45. It's never too late to send good wishes, so here's a belated happy birthday to an amazing work bestie.

46. Sorry for the delay, but hope your birthday was incredible. Happy belated birthday, dear!

47. Sorry for missing your birthday, but my wishes for you are always sincere and true. Happy belated birthday, my friend!

48. Belated birthday wishes to one of the most hardworking and dedicated co-partner I know.

49. Sorry for being fashionably late with my wishes, but happy belated birthday, buddy!

50. May your birthday happiness last throughout the year. Belated happy birthday, partner!

51. Wishing you a year of endless opportunities and success. Happy belated birthday, dear!

Cute Belated Birthday Wishes for Mom

52. Happy Birthday, albeit late! I swear I will return home next year. I miss you.

53. We owe you everything, so may all your birthday wishes come true today. Belated happy birthday, Mommy! You are amazing.

54. A good mother is there for her children at all times, through good and bad times. Mother, you have been in excess of a decent mother to me, and I wish you a world loaded with happiness. Happy birthday, late!

55. I feel ashamed for sending a birthday message to such a beautiful woman so late. I apologize to you, Mom, for my forgetfulness. God bless you for the many years that lie ahead.

56. Mother, kindly excuse me for sending such a late birthday message. I ask God to bring you happiness and love. Happy birthday, albeit late!

57. I trust that you partook in your unique day and that this new year of your life will be an uncommon one!

58. Consistently, I gain some new useful knowledge from your beauty, wonder, and empathetic soul. I look forward to another year filled with valuable life lessons! Mom, Happy late birthday!

59. The gift of life has the greatest significance. A wonderful mother who has brought so much joy into the world wishes you a happy late birthday.

Heartfelt Belated Birthday Wishes for Dad

60. Dear dad, you've held up very well despite everything I put you through! Happy birthday, albeit late!

61. Blissful late birthday to my father, the coolest person around!

62. I thought of you all day yesterday and into this morning. My coolest dad, I wish you a happy late birthday!

63. My sincere, albeit tardy, best wishes for your special day. I'm likewise sending supplications for favors and success in the year to come.

64. I did not overlook your birthday, no. Obviously not. I couldn't, in fact, attempt to — Happy Birthday, Father, albeit late.

65. On your birthday, may the sun shine brightly upon you and direct your steps — cheerful late birthday to my dad.

66. From the proudest little girl on the planet to her revered dad, in the event that you have a good time on this unique day as I have had on the numerous birthday events you have given me, it will positively be one to recollect! Dad, happy birthday!

67. Gracious, my dear dad, I missed your birthday. Sorry about that. I hope it was fantastic. For the upcoming year, I wish you well-being and health. Happy Birthday, late!

68. Happy Birthday, late! I sincerely regret forgetting. I hope you'll accept my late greetings and best wishes for a wonderful year ahead.

69. I'm considerably sorry. I failed to remember your day completely and missed seeing you cut the cake I sent. I want to believe that you had a delightful birthday, Father! Kindly excuse me.

70. I remembered your birthday; I simply needed to bother you by sending my desire late. I'm sorry, late blissful birthday to you.

71. Dear Father! There might be mountains, seas, and oceans between us; however, our affection and wishes generally track down ways of crossing through reality to contact you. Blissful late cheerful birthday to you.

72. Happy belated birthday to my favorite Superhero!

73. Dad, in case you were ever in doubt, I notice and appreciate everything you do for us. Sorry for not keeping you company this time. Happy belated birthday!

Heartwarming Belated Birthday Wishes for Brother

74. I just realized I missed something very special this year. And that is your birthday, brother. I hope my apology is accepted. Wishing you a belated happy birthday!

75. It is always cool to hang out with you. I wanted the feeling, so I pushed your birthday wishes ahead just to spend time with you alone.

76. I know I missed your birthday, but I promise I won’t do it again this year! Happy late birthday wishes to you!

77. I failed to make it to your big day for another year. I'm sorry for the delay and want to wish you a very happy belated birthday!

78. I figured I'd give you some time to adjust to your age before sending you a card for your birthday this year. Thank you very much. Happy birthday, belatedly!

79. I am sure you will not make a fuss when I tell you that I not only forgot your day by your age as well. Have a wonderful year ahead.

80. It is hard to understand that I missed the day of your birth, but it is never too late to say a wish for such an amazing brother like you. I pray for your days to be as awesome as you are!

81. This greeting has come a day late, but the amount of love, positivity, and good wishes is just the same as it would have been yesterday, belated happy birthday!

82. I can’t tell you how sorry my heart is for the late birthday greetings. I hope the occasion was a joyous feast!

83. Long life gives us extended opportunities for joy, prosperity and always to forgive those who do stupid things like forgetting our birthdays. Happy belated, bro!

84. Hope you had a great birthday. I'm going to eat at least two desserts today to make up for not eating your cake on your birthday.

85. You have the sincerest apologies from the bottom of my heart, but I know you’re man enough to understand that I still love you!

86. You know I am good at impressing people; this time, I tried the lateness card, and apparently, it worked. You are smiling.

87. I am so grateful to have a brother such as you, who is loving and forgiving and not forgetful, like me! Happy late birthday wishes to you!

88. Happy belated birthday, tinny. I'm really disappointed that the travel distance prevented me from attending the party. I wish you all the happiness life has to offer.

89. I know you received many birthday wishes yesterday, but who’s here with you today? That’s right! Me. Happy birthday, bro!

90. My sincere but belated wishes for happiness for your special day. I am also sending prayers for blessings and prosperity in the year to come.

Beautiful Belated Birthday Wishes for Sister

91. You, in all actuality, do acknowledge I didn't, in fact, "neglect" your birthday? As usual, I'm just fashionably late. Blissful Birthday, dearest sister!

92. Until then, happy birthday, sis! I'm sorry I didn't write sooner, but if you never look any older, how can I remember your birthday?

93. I am sorry to wish you a bad day, sister. You are well aware that I was out of the city, which is why I was unable to attend your birthday celebration.

94. You most likely receive heaps of messages on your birthday. However, what might be said about it later? When the cake has fallen apart and the balloons have withered? Then, who is thinking of you? When the spotlight isn't on you, who is protecting you? Me, that’s who. Sister, Happy birthday!

95. I don't think you have changed much since your last birthday. You are comparably youthful and wonderful as you were a year ago. Perhaps that is why I failed to remember your birthday this year. My dear sister, Happy birthday!

96. Now that we are aging, I genuinely trust that you fail to remember that I failed to remember your important day! Late blissful birthday wishes starting with one oldie and then onto the next!

97. On the off chance that somebody fails to remember your birthday, accept it as a commendation. You should not have matured enough for them to have taken note. Sister, Happy late birthday!

98. I recollect each of our fights, yet I generally fail to remember your birthday, sister. Also, I'll keep doing that, haha—Happy birthday, albeit late!

99. Maybe I am late in wishing you your birthday, but my love and good wishes are always with you, dear.

100. I just remembered that yesterday was your birthday. I am so sorry for forgetting your big day; happy birthday, dear little sister.

101. Dear sister, forgive me for missing your birthday party. You know I was busy out of the city, and that’s why I couldn’t make it. Happy birthday to you.

102. I know I am late in wishing you a birthday and sending a gift. But I am confident enough that you will forgive me; happy birthday to you, dear sister.

103. Happy belated birthday, sweet sis. You know how much your brother cares about you and how forgetful he is. So I apologize for the tardy wish.

104. I am sending you a late greeting card, sister. I apologize for missing your birthday, and I hope you will adore that one.

105. Although my love and prayers for you are always fresh, I apologize for sending this message to you so late — a cheerful birthday to the most extraordinary young lady on the planet, my sister. I treasure you more than anything else.

106. Recollect when we were young, and you would send me on tasks, and I would get back late? Please accept my apologies, yet I just needed to help you to remember those days with my late birthday wishes, elder one!

107. We occasionally overlook essential items on our schedule and calendar, as I did with the chores you gave me when I was a kid in the house. Very much as I did on your birthday. I apologize. Happy birthday, Sis, albeit late.

108. I'm considerably sorrier I failed to remember your day altogether and missed seeing you cut the cake I sent. I hope your birthday was wonderful.

109. Not an apparent reason is enough for the way that I failed to remember your birthday. Please accept my sincere apologies. Late birthday wishes, Sister!

110. May inconveniences, distress, and hardships miss your direction, simply the manner in which I missed your birthday—happy birthday, sister, albeit late. I honestly do trust you pardon me.

Conclusion

Birthdays are a unique event that ought to be praised and recognized. It's ideal to send birthday greetings on time, but it's never too late to express your love. Belated birthday wishes can, in any case, give pleasure, bliss, and appreciation to the beneficiary. Because they can show the recipient that you have been thinking about them even after the special day has passed, they may even be more meaningful than those that come at a convenient time. Belated birthday greetings can make up for lost time and bring joy to someone's life with the right words and a sincere heart.

