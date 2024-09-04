90 Encouragement Quotes to Help You Persevere And Lift Your Spirits

Life can sometimes feel like a rollercoaster, with its ups and downs, twists and turns. But just like a good rollercoaster ride, a little encouragement can make all the difference in how we experience the journey. We’re here to lift your spirits with the below-mentioned encouragement quotes about life that are sure to brighten your day.

Whether you need some inspirational quotes to push you forward or looking for quotes about support and encouragement to remind you that you're not alone, we’ve got you covered.

Scroll down and dive into these nuggets of wisdom yourself, because sometimes, all we need is a little push to keep going. And remember, when life gives you lemons, grab these quotes — they’re the perfect recipe for a refreshing sip of motivation!

90 Encouragement Quotes

From motivational gems to heartwarming words, this collection is designed to inspire and uplift. Scroll through to find the perfect quotes to boost your spirits and brighten your day!

Cheer Encouragement Quotes

1. “You’ve got this! Your potential is endless.”

2. “Every day may not be good, but there’s something good in every day.”

3. “Believe in yourself, and you’re halfway there.”

4. “You are stronger than you think and braver than you feel.”

5. “Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and surround yourself with good people.”

Advertisement

6. “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow is our doubts of today.”

7. “Don’t wait for the perfect moment. Take the moment and make it perfect.”

8. “Your only limit is your mind. Keep going, and you'll achieve greatness.”

Cute Encouragement Quotes

9. “You’re a star, and you sparkle brighter every day.”

10. “You make the world a cuter place just by being in it.”

11. “Keep shining, beautiful. The world needs your light.”

12. “Every little step you take is a step towards something amazing.”

13. “You’re like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day.”

14. “Just like a cupcake needs frosting, you need a little encouragement now and then.”

Daily Encouragement Quotes

15. “Today is a new beginning. Embrace it with enthusiasm.”

16. “Everything you’ve ever wanted is sitting on the other side of fear.” — George Addair

17. “Remember, every day is a chance to start over.”

18. “Take one day at a time, and trust the journey.”

Advertisement

19. "There is always light. If only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it." — Amanda Gorman

20. “Today’s struggles are tomorrow’s strengths.”

21. "Good things aren’t supposed to just fall into your lap. God is very generous, but He expects you to do your part first." — Audrey Hepburn

22. “Never let success get to your head, and never let failure get to your heart.” — Drake

23. “Start each day with a grateful heart and a positive mind.”

24. “You’re capable of amazing things today.”

25. “The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand

26. “The first principle of success is desire – knowing what you want. Desire is the planting of your seed.” — Robert Collier

Read More: 110 “Have a Great Day Quotes” to Motivate And Cheer Someone up

Emotional Encouragement Quotes

27. “It’s okay to have bad days; you’re still amazing.”

Advertisement

28. “If you don't get out there and define yourself, you'll be quickly and inaccurately defined by others.” — Michelle Obama

29. “Your emotions are your strength, not your weakness.”

30. “You don’t have to go through it alone; lean on those who care.”

31. “The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack in will.” — Vince Lombardi

32. “If you want to be the best, you have to do things that other people aren’t willing to do.” — Michael Phelps

33. “Embrace your feelings — they’re a part of your journey.”

34. “Crying is okay; it’s a way to release and heal.”

35. “It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed” — Theodore Roosevelt

36. “It’s okay to take a break and care for yourself.”

Read More: 100+ Inspirational Peace Quotes to Help You Find Inner Calm

Funny Encouragement Quotes

37. “If you were a vegetable, you’d be a cute-cumber.”

38. “Don’t worry about failure; you only have to be right once.” — Drew Houston

39. “Keep going; you’re doing great even if it feels like you’re running in circles.”

40. “You’ve got this! Or at least, you’ve got a good try.”

Advertisement

41. “You’re one in a melon. Keep being awesome!”

42. “Remember, if you stumble, make it part of the dance routine.”

43. “You’re like a fine wine — better with time and always full of character.”

44. “Keep your chin up; otherwise, you’ll be staring at your shoes all day.”

Family Encouragement Quotes

45. “Family is where life begins and love never ends.”

46. “Together, we can overcome anything.”

47. “Family is not an important thing; it’s everything.”

48. “You have the strength of a thousand suns within you, and your family believes in you.”

49. “Through every challenge, our family stands united.”

50. “No matter where life takes us, family is our constant support.”

51. “Your family’s love is the wind beneath your wings.”

52. “In our family, we lift each other up.”

53. “Family isn’t always blood; it’s the people who stand by you.”

Inspirational Encouragement Quotes

54. “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” — Nelson Mandela

55. “Your only limit is your mind. Dream big and dare to fail.”

56. “Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.”

57. “Believe in the magic within you and chase your dreams.”

58. “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success.”

Advertisement

59. “The harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it.”

60. “You are never too old to set another goal or dream a new dream.”

61. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

62. “The only way we will survive is by being kind. The only way we can get by in this world is through the help we receive from others.” — Amy Poehler

Positive Encouragement Quotes

63. “Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you.”

64. “You are capable of amazing things.”

65. "Your problem is to bridge the gap which exists between where you are now and the goal you intend to reach." — Earl Nightingale

66. “Believe in the magic of new beginnings.”

67. “Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.” — Babe Ruth

68. “You have the power to create your own happiness.”

69. “I had found that taking risks, being true to myself, and making decisions with good intentions can exceed even my own expectations.” — Jennifer Lopez, True Love

70. “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.”

71. “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas Edison

Read More: 110 Quotes About Leadership to Seek Inspiration And Feel Motivated

Encouragement Quotes for Friends

72. “Your friendship is a treasure that shines bright in my life.”

73. “You’re the kind of friend who makes everything better just by being there.”

74. “In every season, you bring joy and support. Thank you for being a true friend.”

75. “Friends like you make the tough times easier and the good times even better.”

76. “Your friendship is a constant reminder of how wonderful life can be.”

77. “I believe in you, and I’m here to support you every step of the way.”

78. “A true friend is someone who believes in you even when you don’t believe in yourself.”

Encouragement Quotes for Him

79. “You’re capable of achieving great things. Believe in yourself.”

80. “Your strength and determination inspire everyone around you.”

81. “Keep pushing forward; you’re doing amazing.”

82. “I believe in you and your incredible potential.”

83. “You have the power to turn your dreams into reality.”

84. “Every challenge you face is an opportunity to grow stronger.”

85. “You’re a rockstar, and nothing can stop you.”

86. “Your dedication and hard work will pay off. Keep going.”

Encouragement Quotes for Her

87. “You are a force of nature — strong, beautiful, and unstoppable.”

88. “Your strength and resilience are inspiring. Keep shining bright.”

Advertisement

89. “Believe in yourself and all that you are capable of achieving.”

90. “You’re a beacon of strength and grace. Keep moving forward.”

91. “Your determination and courage make you extraordinary.”

92. “You are amazing, and the world is better with you in it.”

93. “Every day, you inspire those around you with your strength and kindness.”

94. “Your inner strength and outer beauty shine brightly — never forget that.”

In conclusion, these top encouragement quotes are your perfect pick-me-ups, ready to sprinkle a little positivity into your day. Use them to motivate yourself, uplift friends, or just add a dash of cheer to any moment. They’re like little hugs in text form, offering support and sunshine when you need it most. So go ahead, let these quotes be the wind beneath your wings or a gentle nudge to keep you going. Remember, a good pun and a kind word can make even the toughest day a bit more fun!