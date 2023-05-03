100+ Best Friend Tag Questions to Ask: Time to Know Your BFF

Best friend tag questions are a super fun game for new friendships; they're also great for strengthening existing relationships. Whether you're hosting a game night, a virtual happy hour, or just hanging out with your friends, these questions are guaranteed to keep the conversation flowing.

From silly hypotheticals to deep philosophical musings, there's no shortage of friend tag questions to ask and choose from. Whether you want to know your bestie's favorite childhood memory or know their funniest embarrassing moment, these questions are sure to get everyone talking and laughing! So next time you're looking for a fun way to spend time with your friends, try out some of these amusing friend tag questions. Who knows, you might just learn something new about your favorite people!

How Does A Best Friend Tag Work?

A friend tag is a game or a challenge where you and your best friend take turns asking each other questions about yourselves, and the other person has to guess the answer. The goal is to see how well you know each other, and it can be a fun way to pass the time and strengthen your friendship.

The questions can be serious and reflective, but they are mostly humorous and lighthearted. You might enquire about each other's favorite meals, pastimes, and TV shows or inquire about their aspirations, phobias, and desires. Playing this game with your best friend can be a terrific way to strengthen your friendship, get to know one another better, and have fun. It can also be a fun approach to starting a new friendship or a way to keep an existing friendship exciting and new!

100+ Friend Tag Questions To Ask

Whatever the reason for wanting to try out this challenge, friend tag questions are a great way to get to know each other on a deeper level and have a good time while doing it. Whether you're in a long-term friendship or just starting to get to know each other, these questions can spark fun conversations, provide insight into each other's personalities, and create lasting memories. From silly and lighthearted to deep and introspective, this list of 150 friend tag questions to ask has something for everyone. So, grab your best friend and get ready to play!

Funny Best Friend Tag Questions

If you're looking for a fun and light-hearted way to get to know your best friend better, then these funny best friend tag questions are just what you need! From embarrassing moments to hilarious hypotheticals, these questions will have you both laughing and bonding in no time.

If I could be any animal, what do you think I would choose? What do you think is the craziest thing I’ve ever done? What was my favorite childhood toy? If I could have any superpower, what do you think I would choose? What was the last thing I laughed at? What’s the weirdest thing you think I’ve ever eaten? If I could switch lives with anyone for a day, who do you think I would choose? What do you think is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me? If I could only eat one food for the rest of my life, what do you think it would be? What’s my go-to dance move? What’s the best prank you think I’ve ever pulled? If I could have any celebrity as my BFF, who do you think I would choose? What do you think is the worst haircut I’ve ever had? What’s the most ridiculous outfit you think I’ve ever worn? What’s my favorite dad joke? What’s the craziest dream you think I’ve ever had? If I were stranded on a deserted island, what three things do you think I would bring with me? What’s my favorite pizza topping? What do you think is the most embarrassing thing in my room right now? What’s the worst date you think I’ve ever been on? If I could have any accent, which do you think I would choose? What’s the most ridiculous thing you think I’ve ever bought online? What’s the most overrated movie of all time, in my opinion? What’s the best prank someone has ever pulled on me? What do you think is the most embarrassing thing in my search history? What’s the most ridiculous thing you think I’ve ever Googled? If I could live in any decade, which do you think I would choose? What’s the most ridiculous thing you think I’ve ever said while drunk? What’s the worst job you think I’ve ever had? If I could have any car, what do you think I would choose? What’s the most interesting fact I know? If I could be any cartoon character, who do you think I would pick? What’s the worst fashion trend I’ve ever followed? If I could only wear one color for the rest of my life, which do you think I would choose? What’s my favorite meme? If I could be any fictional villain, who do you think I would choose? What’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever done in public? What’s the most embarrassing nickname I’ve ever had? What’s my favorite meme face? What’s my favorite thing to do on a lazy Sunday? What’s the worst pickup line I’ve ever used? What’s my go-to karaoke song? What’s the most ridiculous fear I have? What’s the most useless talent I have? What’s the most outrageous thing I’ve ever said in a serious situation? What’s the worst dish I’ve ever cooked? What’s the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me while on a date? What’s the most embarrassing photo of me that you’ve seen? What’s the most ridiculous conspiracy theory I believe in? What’s my biggest pet peeve?



Deep Friend Tag Questions

Sometimes, you want to get a little more serious and dive deeper into your friendship. These deep questions for a friend tag are designed to help you do just that. From personal values to life goals, these questions will give you and your friend a chance to reflect on what truly matters to you both.

What do you think is my biggest fear? What’s my biggest regret in life so far? What is one big decision I will never regret? What do you think is my greatest strength? What’s my biggest weakness? What’s the most important lesson I’ve learned in life so far? What’s my idea of a perfect day? What’s my greatest achievement so far? What do you think is my biggest insecurity? What’s the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make? What’s my proudest moment in life so far? What’s the most important thing in life to me? What’s the biggest challenge I’ve had to overcome? What do you think is my ultimate goal in life? What’s the most meaningful thing anyone has ever said to me? What do you think is my idea of true happiness? What’s my philosophy on life? What’s my idea of a perfect relationship? What’s my biggest motivation in life? What’s my most cherished possession? What’s the most inspiring book I’ve ever read? What’s the most meaningful gift I’ve ever received? What’s the most important quality in a friend, according to me? What do you think is my biggest passion in life? What’s my idea of a perfect vacation? What’s the most important thing I’ve learned from a past relationship? What’s my idea of success? What do you think is my favorite way to relax? What’s the most difficult challenge I’ve faced in our friendship? What’s the most important thing you’ve learned from our friendship? What’s the one thing you think I need to work on the most? What’s the biggest obstacle I’ve had to overcome in my life? What’s my biggest dream in life? What’s the most significant mistake I’ve ever made? What do you think is my greatest quality? What’s the one thing that always makes me happy? What’s my biggest motivator in life? What’s my biggest source of stress? What’s the most meaningful moment we’ve shared? What’s the one thing you admire most about me? What’s my biggest source of inspiration? What’s the one thing I’m most proud of accomplishing this year? What’s the most significant challenge I’m currently facing? What’s my biggest dream for our future together? What’s the most valuable lesson I’ve learned from a past mistake? What’s the one thing you think I need to let go of? What’s my biggest goal for the next five years? What’s the most important thing I’ve learned from a past failure? What’s the most meaningful experience I’ve had in the past year? What’s the one thing you think I need to prioritize more in my life?



Cute Best Friend Tag Questions

These cute best friend tag questions will help you test how well you and your best friend know the basic stuff about each other! Keeping things silly and cute, these questions will spark laughter, conversations, and memories that you'll cherish for years to come.

What do you think is my biggest strength? What do you think is my biggest weakness? What’s one thing that always makes me smile? What’s the best compliment you’ve ever given me? What’s the most thoughtful thing I’ve ever done for you? What do you think is my love language? What’s my favorite way to spend a lazy day? What’s my favorite holiday and why? If I could live anywhere in the world, where do you think I would choose? What’s one thing I’ve accomplished that you’re really proud of me for? What’s my favorite way to relax after a long day? What’s my favorite book? If I could have any type of wedding, what type do you think I would choose? What’s my favorite type of weather? If I could have any type of pet, what type do you think I would choose? What’s the best advice I’ve ever given you? What’s the most meaningful gift I’ve ever given you? What’s my favorite childhood memory? If I could have any career, what career do you think I would choose? What’s my favorite way to stay active? What’s my favorite childhood TV show? If I could only eat one type of cuisine for the rest of my life, what type do you think I would choose? What’s my favorite way to express my creativity? What’s the most important thing in my life? What’s my favorite thing to do on a weekend? What’s my favorite hobby? If I could have any type of house, what type do you think I would choose? What’s my favorite type of music? What’s my favorite season? What’s the most romantic thing I’ve ever done? What’s my favorite movie? If I could have any type of vacation, what type do you think I would choose? What’s my favorite way to unwind? What’s my favorite color? What’s my favorite food? What’s my favorite way to celebrate a special occasion? What’s my favorite childhood game? What’s my favorite type of flower? What’s my favorite type of dessert? What’s my favorite holiday tradition? What’s my favorite type of movie genre? What’s my favorite way to show someone I care about them? If I could have any type of car, what type do you think I would choose? What’s my favorite way to spend time with you? What’s my favorite childhood toy? What’s my favorite way to spend a sunny day? What’s my favorite way to de-stress? What’s my favorite way to show my gratitude? What’s my favorite way to pamper myself? What’s my favorite way to learn something new?

To sum it up, friend tag questions to ask each other are a great way to spice up your conversations and deepen your friendships with your BFFs using a fun and exciting challenge! Who knows, during the process of experimenting with these tag questions for best friends you might even discover a new side to your friendship that you never knew existed!