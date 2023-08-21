How to Flirt with Your Wife: 15 Ways to Maintain an Exciting Marriage

Flirting isn't just for those in the dating world; it's also a great way for married couples to have fun and remind each other why they fell in love in the first place. Whether you're trying to rekindle a dwindling flame or add a spark to your long-term relationship, learning how to flirt with your wife can be a fantastic way to reconnect and reignite your passion.

The art of flirting involves communicating with your partner in a way that lets them know that you're interested in them, that you desire them. It's a subtle dance of body language, playful banter, and a touch of romance. If you're not used to flirting with your wife, it may take some practice, but with a little effort, you'll be amazed at how quickly you can get the hang of it.

In this article, we'll explore 15 ways to flirt with your wife. Here, we'll provide you with tips and tricks on how to woo your wife and reignite your passion. So, whether you're a seasoned flirt or a novice, grab a pen and paper, take notes, and get ready to learn some exciting ways to keep your wife swooning over you!

How to Flirt with Your Wife: 15 Ways to Keep the Spark Alive in Your Marriage

Flirting is not just about being playful and suggestive; it's also about showing your wife that you still find her attractive and desirable. Here are 15 tips on how to flirt with your partner and keep the passion burning:

1. Compliment Her Often:

Your wife may be a confident and accomplished woman, but deep down, there may still be some lingering insecurities about her self-image. As her partner, you've probably come to notice the little things that she might not be entirely comfortable with, whether it be the tiny bit of extra skin around her waistline or how she feels in her go-to pair of jeans.

Take the time to show your appreciation for her with sincere compliments that remind her of her beauty. Not only will this boost her confidence, but it will reignite the spark in your relationship and bring back the excitement of flirtation. With your help, she'll feel attractive and desirable once again, just like when she was a carefree teenager.

2. Leave Love Notes for Her

Get creative and make her feel special by leaving cute or romantic messages on colorful post-its! You could take things a step further by planning a treasure hunt with these notes. It'll require trust and patience on both your parts, but it'll be worth it! The end of the treasure hunt could be a special gift for her. Think a gorgeous dress, a stunning pair of earrings, a delicate necklace, or even a single, breathtaking flower. Watching her light up with joy and feeling like the queen of your world is guaranteed!

3. Surprise Her with a Romantic Date

There are some adorable ideas for a date that never lose their charm. Revisit the nostalgia of your first date by asking her out in the same way. Make romantic dinner plans lit with candles and get playful under the table with some good old footsies. As you lock eyes, let her know how desired and loved she truly is. Adding a little spontaneity and sense of adventure will undoubtedly guarantee unforgettable memories that will remain forever etched in her heart.

4. Send Her Flirty Texts Throughout the Day

Flirty texts to wife can be a secret weapon for any husband trying to keep the spark alive in his marriage. Take advantage of those work breaks and send her adorable messages that remind her she's always on your mind. The simple act of letting her know she's the center of your thoughts, even when you're apart, is guaranteed to make her feel special and swoon-worthy.

5. Charm Her with Playful Nicknames

Add some sizzle to your relationship by using these flirty things to say to your wife, such as "gorgeous," "stunner," "honey," and "beautiful." Don't limit it to special occasions and sprinkle these monikers in your casual talks.

For example, when you need your wife to fetch the book from the bedside table, instead of addressing her by name, say, "Hey love, could you please hand me the book?". Flash a cheeky smile while you're at it. The impact of these pet names will transport your lady to the honeymoon phase all over again.

6. Hold Her Hand And Show Her off When You're out in Public

There's nothing quite like the feeling of being held by someone you love, especially while strolling hand-in-hand down a bustling street. The warmth and comfort of that small gesture can make all the difference in your wife's day.

Instead of asking your wife if she wants to hold your hand, let the act speak for itself. Slide your hand into hers, giving it a gentle squeeze as you shop or run errands. She'll be pleasantly surprised, and her heart will skip a beat, putting her in a flirty and romantic mood.

7. Unleash Your Inner Bad Boy

Though she may never admit it, your wife secretly yearns for the thrill of your inner bad boy. Married life’s responsibilities may have tamed your once rebellious spirit after your wild college days, but you can always try shaking things up and channel that edgy attitude for a change.

Being a bad boy husband simply means letting loose and indulging in a bit of defiance — maybe call in sick and take an impromptu day trip, or whisk her away for a spontaneous night out on a weeknight.

8. Wake Up Together in the Morning And Indulge in a Romantic Coffee Session

Amidst your busy lives, the idea of a peaceful and romantic cup of coffee with your spouse seems like a distant dream. Work schedules and school drop-offs have a way of taking away your daily life's little luxuries.

But, what if you could surprise your wife with a flirty morning rendezvous? Keep it a secret and plan it for the weekend. As your wife wakes up from her slumber, grab her hand and ask if she wants to join you for a cozy cup of coffee. Step out into the backyard, let the morning mist surround you, and enjoy each other's company as the birds chirp a melody.

And when the soft rays of the sun finally touch her face, take a moment to compliment her beauty. This is indeed one of the best ways to flirt with your wife and keep your relationship alive.

9. Embrace Her in Cuddles Throughout the Day

For men, the art of flirting is often about unleashing unbridled passion. Women, on the other hand, find the essence of flirtation in moments of intimate tenderness. Cuddling is the ultimate expression of that affection, and it is sure to put a blissful glow across your wife's face.

To add some sizzle to your snuggle sessions, try initiating one out of the blue. Let the cuddling linger for a sweet 15 to 30 minutes, then break away without any sexual underpinnings. Simply carry on with your day, and your wife will be filled with contentment and in the perfect mood to flirt and love throughout the day.

10. Call Your Wife Randomly And Tell Her You Miss Her

Even when you're married for years, expressing love should not stop. Surprise your better half by giving her a random call. Even if she's busy or you think you might be interrupting, remember that you're her rock and your voice brings her comfort. The moment she picks up, just tell her that you've got something important to say. And when she asks what it is, tell her that you called to say "I miss you."

She'll definitely appreciate the unexpected call and feel the butterflies all over again. And just like that, your relationship will have a touch of magic.

11. Kiss Your Wife Goodbye Before Heading Out

You may be nostalgic about those early dating days, when you and your wife would steal sweet kisses at every chance. Why not bring back those fluttering butterfly feelings and playfully flirt with her? Make it a habit to plant a kiss on your wife's lips whenever either of you are headed out the door.

Before long, you'll find that this simple gesture becomes a delightful ritual, one you both won't want to miss before setting out on your day. This flirting idea is a wonderful way to infuse your marriage with a spark of renewed romance.

12. Tell Her You Love Listening to Her

It's essential to make the women in your life feel valued, heard, and loved. Imagine the comfort of being able to pour out your heart to your partner, knowing they'll not only listen but enjoy every second of it. Being the ear she needs to vent and unleash her emotions onto, is one of the most comforting gestures of love one can offer. Simply giving your wife the time and space to open up and share her day's highs and lows will lift her spirits instantly.

Your wife does not expect you to be an expert on every topic she speaks of or for you to have endless conversational fuel. By merely giving her your undivided attention, as the two of you unwind from your hectic days, you are sending out affectionate vibes that reassure her of your love and care.

13. Touch Her Gently And Playfully Throughout the Day

The cornerstone of a strong and enduring relationship lies in the connection that comes from physical intimacy. Show your wife you care by tenderly touching her in ways that feel natural and loving. A soft kiss on the cheek or forehead will communicate your affection in a sweet and simple way.

Embrace her, snuggle, or gently play with her hair to create an atmosphere of joy and delight. By showering her with these small, loving gestures, you'll help reignite the spark between you and make your love story feel brand new again.

14. Pamper Your Wife with a Refreshing Two-Minute Massage

Caressing your lady's shoulders, neck, and pampering her feet with a tender rub, is sure to put a blissful smile on her face at any point in the day.

As massages tend to be linked with romantic gestures, the perfect way to flirt with your wife is with a quick and sensual two-minute massage. Surprisingly easy and efficient! Give her shoulders a delicate rub while she is indulged in her favorite book or better still, take her feet in your lap while you both snuggle up watching TV. This effortless display of love and affection can light up her entire day!

15. Gaze at Your Wife with a Smile, Just Because

Who says flirting is only done through words? One of the best ways to flirt with your wife is to let her know how much you appreciate her with a simple yet meaningful gesture. At unexpected times, direct your gaze towards her with admiration, be it while you're both engrossed in a TV show or enjoying dinner together. When she meets your eyes, flash a charming smile before shyly looking away.

Your subtle yet affectionate actions will remind her that she holds the power to capture your attention, much like when you first met and fell in love.

Conclusion

Flirting with your wife can help keep the romance alive in your relationship. By making an effort to be attentive, giving compliments, and showing physical affection, you can make your wife feel desired and loved. Remember, communication is key. Talk to your wife about what she enjoys and make an effort to incorporate it into your flirtatious interactions. And most importantly, have fun with it! Flirting with your spouse should feel playful and natural, so embrace the opportunity to be silly and spontaneous. With these tips on how to flirt with your wife, you’ll be well on your way to a happier, healthier relationship.

