111 Self-esteem Quotes to Live by: Unleashing Inner Strength
Key Highlight
Self-esteem is a vital treasure in life, empowering us to believe in ourselves, love ourselves unconditionally, and embrace our flaws. In a world where external validation often defines our worth, nurturing self-esteem is crucial. Self-esteem quotes serve as powerful reminders that we are capable, deserving, and worthy of love and success. They encourage us to embrace our imperfections, celebrate achievements, and step outside our comfort zones. They remind us that we are not alone in our struggles and that even accomplished individuals have faced moments of doubt and insecurity.
We may explore the depths of our souls, mend scars, and become stronger and more resilient by setting out on a voyage of self-discovery inspired by these quotes. We can enrich our lives and the lives of others around us by valuing individuality and encouraging self-esteem.
Building Blocks: Exploring the Origins and Development of Self-esteem
Our identity and mental health are greatly influenced by our sense of self-esteem, which includes self-acceptance and self-love. It is influenced by early experiences, positive environments, and interactions with peers, teachers, and society. While domain-specific self-esteem focuses on proficiency in certain fields, global self-esteem assesses one's entire value. People with high self-esteem can create objectives, take calculated risks, and recover resolutely from failures. Developing self-awareness, combating critical self-talk, engaging in self-compassion exercises, and surrounding oneself with encouraging connections are all parts of this ongoing process. We may create a solid foundation of self-worth by coming to understand and value ourselves with the help of self-esteem quotes. This will allow us to accept our individuality, follow our aspirations, and lead satisfying lives.
Building a Positive Mindset: 111 Motivational Self-esteem Quotes
Empowering Self-worth Quotes to Boost Your Confidence
1. “When you stop living your life based on what others think of you, your real life begins. At that moment, you will finally see the door of self-acceptance opened.” — Shannon L. Alder
2. “Being worthy is not something you earn. It is something you recognize and believe in.” — Invajy
3. “It’s hard to give up the self-esteem connected to being codependent and appearing ‘right,’ which is probably a survival behavior learned from growing up in a crazy family. It feels like you will actually disappear.” — Melody Beattie
4. “No one else can take risks for us, or face our losses on our behalf, or give us self-esteem. No one can spare us from life’s slings and arrows, and when death comes, we meet it alone.” — Martha Beck
5. “Until you value yourself, you won’t value your time. Until you value your time, you will not do anything with it.” — M. Scott Peck
6. “Your worth is not a product of your appearance, your intelligence, your talent or how successful are you.” — Invajy
7. “Nothing profits more than self-esteem, grounded on what is just and right.” — John Milton
Building Resilience: Quotes About Self-worth
8. “Self-esteem and self-contempt have specific odors; they can be smelled.” — Eric Hoffer
9. “Start loving yourself and everything else will come.” — Lisa Lieberman-Wang
10.“Self-esteem is a powerful force within each of us… Self-esteem is the experience that we are appropriate to life and to the requirements of life.” — Nathaniel Branden
11. “Self-esteem is made up primarily of two things: feeling lovable and feeling capable.” — Jack Canfield
12. “Greater self-esteem produces greater success, and greater success produces more high self-esteem, so it keeps on spiraling up.” — Jack Canfield
13. “Self-esteem comes from who you have in your life. How you were raised. What you struggled with as a child.” — Halle Berry
14 “I don’t think it’s a good attitude in your life to feel that you have to be rich to have self-esteem.” — Tom Petty
15. “People who repeatedly attack your confidence and self-esteem are quite aware of your potential, even if you are not.” — Wayne Gerard Trotman
16. “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Discover Your True Value with Self-appreciation Quotes
17. “We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.” — Swami Vivekananda
18. “One of the most courageous things you can do is identify yourself, know who you are, what you believe in, and where you want to go.” — Shiela Murray Bethel
19. “Negative thinking patterns can be immensely deceptive and persuasive, and change is rarely easy. But with patience and persistence, I believe that nearly all individuals suffering from depression can improve and experience a sense of joy and self-esteem once again.” — David D. Burns
20. “Self-esteem is crucial to how much or how little contentment you feel at the end of your life.” — Mark Goulston
21. “You can’t compare an apple to an orange. It will cause a lot of self-esteem issues.” — Craig Sheffer
22. “Before you diagnose yourself with depression or low self-esteem, first make sure that you are not, in fact, just surrounded by bad people.” — Unknown
23. “Self-esteem comes quietly, like the truth.” — Amity Gaige
24. “If you have a good self-esteem, you can be generous, you can give back and you can be productive in the world.” — Deborra-Lee Furness
Transform And Uplift Your Self-worth: Find Myself Again Quotes
25. “Self-esteem is the reputation we acquire with ourselves.” — Nathaniel Branden
26. “Don’t back down just to keep the peace. Standing up for your beliefs builds self-confidence and self-esteem.” — Oprah Winfrey
27. “Be faithful to that which exists within yourself.” — Andre Gide
28. “How you feel about yourself determines your life choices.” — Amanda Ray
29. “Beauty begins the moment you decided to be yourself.” — Coco Chanel
30. “You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody.” — Maya Angelou
31. “Let your light shine. Shine within you so that it can shine on someone else. Let your light shine. ” — Oprah Winfrey
32. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
33. “Most of the shadows of this life are caused by standing in one’s own sunshine.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
34. “Most fears of rejection rest on the desire for approval from other people. Don’t base your self-esteem on their opinions.” — Harvey Mackay
Finding Confidence Within: Self-worth Choose Yourself Quotes
35. “You can have anything you want if you are willing to give up the belief that you can’t have it.” — Dr. Robert Anthony
36. “Growth begins when we start to accept our own weakness.” — Jean Vanier
37. “It took me a long time not to judge myself through someone else’s eyes.” — Sally Field
38. “Disciplining yourself to do what you know is right and important, although difficult, is the highroad to pride, self-esteem, and personal satisfaction.” — Margaret Thatcher
39. “One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself.” — Shannon L. Alder
40. “I used to hate feeling embarrassed, but then I realized nobody’s watching and nobody gives a damn.” — Barbara Corcoran
41. “One’s dignity may be assaulted, vandalized, and cruelly mocked, but it can never be taken away unless it is surrendered.” — Michael J. Fox
42. “To establish true self-esteem, we must concentrate on our successes and forget about the failures and the negatives in our lives.” — Denis Waitley
Harnessing the Power Within: Positive Self-esteem Quotes
43. “Life doesn't get easier or more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient." — Steve Maraboli
44. “To accept ourselves as we are meant to value our imperfections as much as our perfections.” — Sandra Bierig
45. “The real difficulty is to overcome how you think about yourself.” — Melanie Koulouris
46. “You’re always with yourself, so you might as well enjoy the company.” — Diane Von Furstenberg
47. “Who you are inside is what helps you make and do everything in life.” — Fred Rogers
48. “I think everybody’s weird. We should all celebrate our individuality and not be embarrassed or ashamed of it.” — Johnny Depp
49. “The world will never value you more than you value yourself.” — Bill Masur
50. “Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” — Lucille Ball
51. “People who want the most approval get the least and the people who need approval the least get the most.” — Wayne Dyer
Believe in Yourself: Inspirational Boost Self-esteem Quotes
52. "In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer." — Albert Camus
53. “Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.” — Carl Gustav Jung
54. “Remember always that you not only have the right to be an individual, you have an obligation to be one.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
55. “To love yourself right now, just as you are, is to give yourself heaven. Don’t wait until you die. If you wait, you die now. If you love, you live now.” — Alan Cohen
56. “A man cannot be comfortable without his own approval.” — Mark Twain
57. “I never loved another person the way I loved myself.” — Mae West
58. “Self-esteem isn’t everything; it’s just that there’s nothing without it.” — Gloria Steinem
59. “The man who does not value himself, cannot value anything or anyone.” — Ayn Rand
60. “Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do.” — Benjamin Spock
61. “Don’t let mental blocks control you. Set yourself free. Confront your fear and turn the mental blocks into building blocks.” — Dr. Roopleen
Embracing Self-acceptance: Inspirational Quotes About Self-worth
62. “Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself.” — Lucille Ball
63. “Low self-esteem is like driving through life with your hand-break on.” — Maxwell Maltz
64. “Never make this mistake of thinking that you elevate yourself by humiliating people.” — Robert Greene
65.“Nobody holds a good opinion of a man who holds a low opinion of himself.” — Anthony Trollope
66. “When I extend small kindness to others, I find it easier to like myself. If you feel that your self-esteem is low, try extending small kindness to strangers.” — Haemin Sunim
67. “Hiding, secrets, and not being able to be yourself is one of the worst things ever for a person. It gives you low self-esteem. You never get to reach that peak in your life. You should always be able to be yourself and be proud of yourself.” — Grace Jones
68. “I think high self-esteem is overrated. A little low self-esteem is actually quite good. Maybe you’re not the best, so you should work a little harder.” — Jay Leno
Persuading Quotes About Self-worth And Value: Rising Above Insecurities
69. “Narcissism is not about self-love. It’s a clinical trait that belies a deep sense of emptiness, low self-esteem, emotional detachment, self-loathing, extreme problems with intimacy.” — Drew Pinsky
70. “It is weakness that is the source of all selfishness.” — Swami Vivekananda
71. “You’ve been criticizing yourself for years and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.” — Louise Hay
72. “There are so many more important things to worry about than how you’re perceived by strangers.” — Dennis Lehane
73. “You were not born a winner, and you were not born a loser. You are what you make yourself be.” — Lou Holtz
74. “Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life, but define yourself.” — Harvey Fierstein
75. “Don’t waste your energy trying to change opinions … Do your thing, and don’t care if they like it.” — Tina Fey
Strengthening Your Self-worth: Affirming Self Assurance Quotes
76. “Once you embrace your value, talents, and strengths, it neutralizes when others think less of you.” — Rob Liano
77. “Avoid focusing on what you cannot do. Instead, focus on what you can do and accomplish without expecting approval and recognition from others.” — Lisa Lieberman-Wang
78. “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” — Maya Angelou
79. “Feeling good about ourselves is essential in our being able to love others.” — Fred Rogers
80. “Your sense of self-worth comes from you alone – never the opinion of others.” — Robert Greene
81. “Don’t let anyone make you feel that you don’t deserve the good things that happen in your life.” — Paulo Coelho
82. “A person’s self-esteem has nothing to do with how she looks. ” — Halle Berry
83. “Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” — Dr. Seuss
84. “When you undervalue what you do, the world will undervalue who you are.” — Oprah Winfrey
Powerful Self-esteem Quotes: Unlocking Your Inner Strength
85. “Nothing builds self-esteem and self-confidence like accomplishment.” — Thomas Carlyle
86. “"The oak fought the wind and was broken, the willow bent when it must and survived." — Robert Jordan
87. “Without love our self-esteem weakens. Without it, our courage fails. Without love we can no longer look out confidently at the world.” — Chief Dan George
88. “Someone else’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality.” — Les Brown
89. “The way you treat yourself sets the standard for others.” — Dr. Sonya Friedman
90. “You have within you right now, everything you need to deal with whatever the world can throw at you.” — Brian Tracy
91. “If you really put a small value upon yourself, rest assured that the world will not raise your price.” — Anonymous
92. “Too many people overvalue what they are not, and undervalue what they are.” — Malcolm Forbes
93. “The most important key to the permanent enhancement of esteem is the practice of positive inner talk”. — Dennis Waitley
Empowering Low Self-esteem Quotes to Boost Your Confidence
94. “Confront the dark parts of yourself, and work to banish them with illumination and forgiveness. Your willingness to wrestle with your demons will cause your angels to sing.” ― August Wilson
95. “You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” ― Sharon Salzberg
96. “It's not my responsibility to be beautiful. I'm not alive for that purpose. My existence is not about how desirable you find me.” ― Warsan Shire
97. “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Carter Crocker
98. “Look well into thyself; there is a source of strength which will always spring up if thou wilt always look.” — Marcus Aurelius
99. “Noble and great. Courageous and determined. Faithful and fearless. That is who you are and who you have always been. And understanding it can change your life, because this knowledge carries a confidence that cannot be duplicated any other way.” — Sheri Dew
100. “When you are content to be simply yourself and don’t compare or compete, everyone will respect you.” — Lao Tzu
Embrace Your Worthiness: Short Quotes About Self-worth
101. “Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice.” — Steve Jobs
102. “Wanting to be someone else is a waste of the person you are.” ― Marilyn Monroe
103. “The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself.” ― Michel de Montaigne
104. “It is never too late to be what you might have been.” — George Eliot
105. “Respect yourself and others will respect you.” — Confucius
106. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” - Theodore Roosevelt
107.“The most terrifying thing is to accept oneself completely.” ― C.G. Jung
108. “Whether you think you can or think you can’t – you are right.” — Henry Ford
109. “The greatest success is successful self-acceptance.” — Ben Sweet
110. “Listen to your heart above all other voices.” — Marta Kagan
111. “Self-trust is the first secret of success.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Conclusion
Self-esteem quotes are a powerful tool for guiding us through life's trials and tribulations. They offer encouragement, strength, resilience, and courage to rise above adversity. These quotes serve as reminders during self-doubt, armor against judgments, and a source of comfort. Self-esteem is a lifelong journey that requires continuous nurturing, self-reflection, and commitment to self-care. Embrace your uniqueness, love yourself unconditionally, and embrace the extraordinary person you are
