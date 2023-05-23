35 Signs He's Making Love to You, Not Just Having a Physical Encounter

You're mistaken if you assume that making love with passion and having intimate relations are alike. They are distinct facets of your physical being and mental state. Casual encounters are generally used to satiate a physical desire without any emotional attachment while making love involves sharing an emotional connection with the person. It’s a way to show your deepest feelings for each other and to express the intimacy that you share.

It’s not just about the physical connection but a spiritual and emotional one. If your man is making love to you, it’s a sign that he cares deeply for you and is deeply connected. It may be tricky to tell your lover's purpose. Let's dive into the post to know the 35 signs he's making love to you, not just trying to meet his physical needs.

35 Telltale Signs He's Making Love to You: How to Know if He's Truly in the Moment

Physical intimacy has the potential to be the most profound way to convey love when combined with closeness and emotions. Without feelings, any physical encounter is just a bodily hormone-driven process. When he is emotionally invested in you, a man will only make love with passion to you. Here are the cues to look for to determine if that's happening.

1. Eyes Don’t Lie

Eyes are a great window into a person because they are always truthful. If he looks at you with longing and maintains eye contact while making love to you, it's a sign that he is truly engaged and developing a deep physical connection driven by love. On the contrary, if he were there to meet his physical needs, he would avoid making eye contact while engaging in the act.

2. Showers You With Kisses

It shows he is deeply attracted to you and cherishes you greatly if your partner gives you many kisses during physical contact. It's a sign that your man likes you and wants to make you feel important if he is showering you with kisses while performing the act.

3. Your Pleasure is Important Too.

One of the primary signs of men making love is that they will ensure you are having fun too. However, if it is just a physical encounter, he will simply reach the climax without thinking about your pleasure.

4. Takes Your Name

It is a sign of love and fulfillment when your partner uses your name during an intimate act. The act becomes more passionate when people take each other’s names while at it.

5. Doesn't Fall Asleep Instantly

He will make it a point not to doze off immediately if he is truly interested in you. He may stay up a little late to enjoy the moment and cuddle with you.

6. Sweet Talks In-between

Your body is only one aspect of making love. If, in bed, your man would start meaningful and private discussions, then it is a good sign he is making love to you rather than only an intimate encounter. He would be forthcoming and divulge personal and intimate details about his life. He might also divulge information to you that he hasn't previously shared.

7. Romantic Setup

He creates a passionate environment by setting up the room, playing romantic music, and dressing up as you prefer; this demonstrates his respect for you and his desire for a closer, more personal relationship with you.

8. Practices Hygiene

Things can be turned off by foul breath and smelly underarms. If your man likes to keep it clean and practices good hygiene, this indicates that he cares about your preferences and doesn't want you to feel uncomfortable during a passionate encounter.

9. Does Not Put You Under Pressure

There will be times when you might not be in the mood for making love; he would never compel you. He acknowledges you and your emotions if he doesn't pressure or force you into making love.

10. Pleasure is Mutual

It takes two to Tango! When men make love to women, they would enjoy it if it were an emotional act rather than just physical. You have a deep affection for each other; this takes place naturally rather than being something that can be planned and carried out.

11. You’ll Feel It

We all have that sixth sense which makes us know when it’s right; you will understand your partner's motives when he engages with you. Whether he simply has a casual encounter in mind with you or a profound one, your mind and body can tell the difference.

12. Often Express Interest

A man in love with you would do his best to remain in your thoughts at all times. He could accompany you to dinner or the concert of your favorite band as a way to show his interest in you. He may even astonish you with a bouquet and a box of your favorite chocolates.

13. Keeps in Touch

After a physical encounter, a man who just wanted a casual encounter is unlikely to text you or stay in touch. If your partner is good at communicating, be prepared to receive lots of sweet messages from him.

14. Makes Breakfast for You

Although it might not occur in all cases with men, it does in some. After a passionate night together, your man may try to please you with a delicious breakfast the morning after, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for you.

15. Like to Try New Things

He likes to try things with you. If your man is interested in discovering new possibilities in bed, he is not just there to fulfill his physical desires but also wants to try to figure out what pleasures you too.

16. Considers Your Fears

Due to their inherent fear of physical encounters, some women may be hesitant or unresponsive when it comes to engaging or reciprocating. Instead of becoming irate and losing his cool, a man who wants to have a soul connection with you would give you some space, try to talk to you and deal with your fears patiently.

17. Respects Your Choices

If he is emotional about intimacy, he would never pressure you into doing something that you don’t like. He would respect your boundaries and understand that it is a mutual thing.

18. Praises You

He would verbally convey his appreciation for you. His words will be a clear sign that he likes making love to you. He desires for you to be happy both as a lover and as a person. He might praise you in ways that may have nothing to do with your physical self.

19. Has A Caring Disposition

You will feel secure, at ease, and safeguarded in his presence even while making love if he is the one who adores you. How he makes you feel during the act says a lot about how a guy feels about you.

20. You Feel Comfortable With Him

With any guy in bed, you cannot just impulsively open up. However, if you can do so without difficulty, it suggests that you are more to him than just an intimate partner. He isn't there to satisfy his physical needs; instead, he genuinely wants to make love with you.

21. Stays After

If he isn’t in a hurry to leave right after engaging in the act, it may indicate that he is genuinely interested in you. But if he insists on departing immediately after the physical encounter, likely, he was only there to engage in the encounter.

22. Explores Your Kinks

He makes love with passion if he attempts to satisfy your wildest dreams after asking you about them. However, if his priorities are limited to his desires, he is only there to fulfill his physical requirements.

23. Focuses on Foreplay

Sensual and cozy foreplay is closely related to the act of making love. If he’s only interested in the act, he’d want it to happen quickly and without foreplay. In the beginning, men making love to women will make her feel at ease through foreplay before organically proceeding with the act.

24. Ready to Go That Extra Mile

Pleasing girls in bed can be challenging, but when your partner goes the extra mile to meet your needs and selflessly prioritizes your satisfaction, even at the expense of their own climax, it speaks volumes about their consideration for you.

25. Does Not Complain

When your partner is happy and content and doesn't complain, nags or shames you for how you “performed”, even if they didn't reach a climax, it shows that your relationship is solid and fulfilling. It indicates that you mean more to them than just a sexual partner.

26. There For You

He has no problem letting you take the charge. If he is ready to engage in physical activity while considering your kinks, it suggests he enjoys making love to you. However, if you sense that he is irritated when things don't go his way, it strongly suggests that he is solely focused on the physical act rather than a deeper connection.

27. Admits His Appreciation for You

It’s a good sign if your partner says, “I like you,” “I want you,” or any such phrase while in bed. But if he concentrates more on getting to the climax without being expressive, chances are that he’s just there to get his needs met.

28. Checks On You

If he checks on you while in the act, it’s a great way to tell that he is concerned about your pleasure too. Your partner makes love with passion if he doesn't dismiss your feelings, creates space for your requirements, and is overall respectful of you.

29. Waits for Your Consent

Nothing should be carried out without your approval! It shows admiration and affection if your partner seeks approval before initiating physical contact.

30. Asks for Your Preferences

Having an encounter is not just another activity for him if he seems invested in you. If he takes his time in bed to show his emotions for you and asks your preferences, he is there to make love to you.

31. Takes It Slow

There is no rush; he prefers to take things slowly and pleasantly. He converses with you, establishes a rapport, and patiently hears you. These indications show he likes you and is interested in making love to you.

32. Honest Approach

It is not uncommon for individuals to encounter difficulties or insecurities in intimate situations, including the bedroom. However, if he is willing to discuss and address these insecurities, it shows that he values your satisfaction and wants to make you feel good as well.

33. Not Just Physically Interested

You don't get together or spend time together just to engage in sexual activity in bed. Instead of just engaging in the physical act, you might find him wanting to spend a lot of time catching up with you.

34. Does Small Things That Matter

When men make love to women, they become extra careful and protective towards their partners. Your partner makes sure you are not uncomfortable in bed, even with something as small as switching positions or removing a pillow.

35. Understands the Requirement for Contraception

He is considerate of using contraceptives when being intimate with you. He respects your feelings and opinions about contraception. He won't push you into something that makes you uncomfortable and will prioritize finding ways that make you feel safe and respected during the act.

Conclusion

Intimacy goes beyond the physical act and plays a significant role in expressing love for each other. If your partner exhibits these 35 signs, it may mean that he’s making love to you and is genuinely interested in you. While most of these signs indicate that he is making love to you, be aware that it’s not always the case. In order to ensure authenticity, some people may even pretend to be something they're not. It's essential to have open and honest conversations with your partner before becoming intimate. Only proceed when you are confident that your frequencies and desires align.