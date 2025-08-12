Ronaldo and Georgina’s Engagement: A Look at Most Expensive Celebrity Rings, Grace Kelly's Diamond Ring Was Worth USD 38800000

Cristiano Ronaldo has proposed to his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez, marking a new chapter in their relationship. The football star popped the question with a dazzling oval-shaped diamond ring. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Georgina wrote in Spanish, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives,” alongside a photo flaunting the massive sparkler.

The engagement ring is estimated to weigh between 25–30 carats and is valued between USD 2-5 million, as reported by The Cut. While it is one of the most extravagant celebrity engagement rings in recent years, it still falls short of the jaw-dropping prices of some Hollywood legends’ rings.

Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III

In 1956, Prince Rainier III proposed to Grace Kelly with a 10.47-carat emerald-cut Cartier diamond worth USD 4.06 million at the time, as reported by VRAI. Its historical significance now places its value at an estimated USD 38.8 million.

Mariah Carey and James Packer

In 2016, billionaire James Packer proposed to Mariah Carey with a 35-carat emerald-cut diamond by Wilfredo Rosado. According to reports by WWD, the ring was valued at USD 10 million and remains one of the most expensive in recent times.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias proposed to tennis star Anna Kournikova twice, each time with a more expensive ring. The first was an 11-carat pear-cut pink diamond worth USD 2.5 million. The second was a radiant-cut yellow diamond valued at USD 5.4 million at the time, now estimated at USD 9 million.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

In 1968, Richard Burton gifted Elizabeth Taylor the 33.19-carat Krupp Diamond. Purchased for USD 305,000, it was later sold for USD 8.8 million at Christie’s in 2011.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian with a flawless 20-carat emerald-cut Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring. Reports valued the gem at around USD 8 million.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Jay-Z proposed to Beyonce in 2007 with a 24-carat emerald-cut Lorraine Schwartz diamond. The ring was worth USD 5 million at the time and is now valued at approximately USD 7.5 million as per Brides.com.

Paris Hilton and Paris Latsis

In 2005, Paris Latsis proposed to Paris Hilton with a 24-carat canary yellow diamond worth USD 4.7 million. Today, it is valued at just over USD 7 million.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a rare 8.5-carat green diamond ring estimated at USD 5 million. She also owns a USD 5 million emerald-cut diamond from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

