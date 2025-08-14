What Are 92 Percenters? Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning, Talks Travis Kelce, and Addresses Happy Gilmore 2 Bear Rumor

Taylor Swift’s first appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast gave fans a closer look at her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and introduced many to the show’s inside nickname, the 92 percenters.

The term 92 percenters refers to the Kelce brothers’ most loyal listeners. It began after Jason Kelce mentioned in a past episode that the quarterback sneak, a football play where the quarterback pushes forward for a short gain, works "92 percent of the time." The stat stuck, and the phrase became the podcast’s unofficial fan badge.

Advertisement

During the episode, Travis Kelce credited Swift’s Eras Tour for sparking their connection. “If I never would have gone to that show and just been mesmerized…I would have never went on here and told everybody how butt-hurt I was,” he said. “I had never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were.” Jason Kelce teased, “The best part of that statement is that you didn’t know what the word engulfed meant before you met Taylor.”

Swift shared an early impression that stood out to her: “A huge green flag is that Travis has had the same friends since he was probably four years old…they’re equally loyal and the funniest group of people.”

Here’s what Taylor said about the Happy Gilmore 2 bear rumor

Swift also addressed a circulating rumor that she secretly played the bear in Happy Gilmore 2, the same bear that mauls Kelce’s character, covered in honey and wearing an apron. “I can deny,” she laughed. “This is one of those [rumors] where we’ll send it to each other…[Travis is] like, ‘Yeah, you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?’”

Advertisement

She admitted that wild tabloid stories no longer surprise them. “At this point, we’re just like, ‘Of course they think I’m inside of a bear costume,’” she joked. Still, she said she was honored to be linked to the Adam Sandler comedy and praised the actual performer: “Whoever did the bear acting was exquisite.”

Travis Kelce’s cameo and Swift’s new album reveal

Kelce’s cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, credited as 'The Waiter', also drew attention. He appears alongside Bad Bunny, whose character he fires before a bizarre honey-and-bear sequence. Director Adam Sandler called Kelce “funny as hell” and hinted he could have a future in comedy.

Swift used the New Heights episode to announce her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, recorded during breaks in her Eras Tour. She described it as inspired by “off-stage” moments with an orange-themed aesthetic and spoke about enjoying creative freedom after reclaiming her master recordings. She also shared lighter updates, from baking sourdough to adopting otters, offering fans a rare, personal glimpse into her life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Reveals Her 12th Album The Life of a Showgirl with Empire State Building Lit in Orange