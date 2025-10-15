Bigg Boss 19, October 14, Episode Highlights: Nehal Chudasama lashes out at Malti Chahar during ration task, Farrhana and Amaal's feud turns ugly

Bigg Boss 19, October 14, Episode Highlights: The episode starts with Gaurav Khanna and Tanya Mittal discussing nomination and their game. The Anupamaa actor confronts her for nominating her and Neelam Giri. Abhishek Bajaj takes a sarcastic jab at Ashnoor Kaur for not understanding his emotions. On the other hand, Amaal Mallik comments about Gaurav and recalls their past interaction. He mentions that the actor used to seek attention.

Abhishek Bajaj throws Ashnoor Kaur’s night suit in swimming pool

What starts as a fun interaction between BFFs Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur takes a different turn after he throws her night suit in the pool. The Patiala Babes actor says, “It's not funny,” and feels angry about it. She asks him to shut up, and Abhishek tries to calm the situation by drying it. After a while, Malti Chahar engages in a heartfelt conversation with Ashnoor.

In the night, Tanya confesses that she has been trying to uplift her mood, but is broken from the inside. The next day, Nehal Chudasama asks Abhishek why he didn't clean the toilet. Latter claims that his hand got burnt. Baseer Ali says that Bajaj had not cleaned the washroom, and Mridul also agrees. Furthermore, Farrhana Bhatt seeks Gaurav's opinions on her friendship with Nehal Chudasama.

Ration task creates lots of drama

Bigg Boss asks the contestants to hold a teddy bear, and the moment it touches the ground, a portion of the weekly ration will be cut. In the first round, Malti holds the teddy bear and says that she wants to throw it on the ground so the ration gets half. Her casual approach during the task leaves the contestants furious, and then she throws the teddy in anger.

Amaal, Baseer and others request that Shehbaz not irritate Malti during the task. In the meantime, Amaal and Farrhana lock horns in the kitchen about cleaning the dishes. They shout at each other as their argument escalates.

The episode ends.

