Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik on foundation of her marriage with Abhinav Shukla: It WON'T be uprooted

In a candid chat before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rubina Dilaik opened up on the challenges she will face inside the house, her equation with Abhinav Shukla and more. She promises that people will see an elaborate version of her inside. Read.

The only real-life couple to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house is Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The duo has been together for six years now including two years of marriage. Both Abhinav and Rubina are two completely different personalities but together they are 'chalk and cheese' or in a more desi analogy 'chat and dahi'. The news of them entering the house did leave us slightly amused but Rubina before entering the house told us why she decided to give it a try. As she enters with Abhinav, Rubina also opened up on how they are going to keep the husband and wife equation in control and their strategy inside. Excerpts.

After being in the hills for the last few months, now getting locked inside the house, why?

Abhinav always has this funda when you are deprived of the luxury is when you enjoy them. We being out there in the greens especially during this pandemic times has made us more patient towards the day to day crisis. We have created a power bank for ourselves and now let's see how long it lasts inside the house.

It was honestly a little shocking to see you'll say yes given that you two had been getting offers earlier as well. What changed?

This time we were approached as a couple. I am a person who loves her peace of mind, her books, her meditating time, we are nonfussy people. When we were approached as a couple, the dimensions changed for us because if you know Abhinav and me, we are two very different people. The difference of opinion we have, it becomes very challenging for us to find a middle ground, which is very interesting and this is something we have discovered over a period of time. We usually joke about it that amid the pandemic, lockdown humare shaadi chal padi.

One thing is clear about us, Abhinav and I neither overshadow each other, now influence, manipulate or change each other Rubina Dilaik

Inside the house, you would be entering as two individuals and will obviously be pitted against each other during tasks. Are you prepared?

We have gotten an inclination so far that as a couple, as husband and wife we won't be together all the time. We will be pit against each other too and that's where our strength lies. Both Rubina and Abhinav are very strong individuals. We are not your usual social couple, who is all the time into each other, looking into each other's eyes, agar Rubina ka naam lo toh Abhinav ka naam apne aap jud jata hai and vice versa. We are both very different people and individuals but by the virtue of our strengths and nature, we complement each other as a couple. But one thing is clear about us, we neither overshadow each other, now influence, manipulate or change each other. I think our strong individuality is going to be a quintessential part of the entire game.

It has taken us good 6 years and we are still working on the understanding. That equation that we have as a couple is unspoken, which does not need to be discussed on national TV or questioned Rubina Dilaik

Despite trying hard, how difficult will it be to keep the husband and wife equation in control given the emotional jerks one faces inside?

I have not discussed or have any strategies. We want to deal with everything with a fresh perspective. If the hypothetical situation like you mentioned arises, we know that OUR relationship is the foundation of our marriage and it is intact and that is one thing which we don't reveal it to the world, it is not vulnerable to the world. It is deep-rooted within us. Whatever you do to the tree, it won't uproot a tree. And that is exactly the foundation of our relationship. We have this love and understanding which is much above any game, any controversy, any house. It has taken us good 6 years to make this and we are still working on it. That equation that we have as a couple is unspoken, which does not need to be discussed on national TV or questioned. That is our strength. I am sure arguments and disagreements but we give each other space and not judge each other.

You are a popular name on TV. Do you have any apprehensions of what image will people perceive after watching you inside?

I see it the other way. When you are doing a daily soap, a very limited perspective of yours is out. Your real personality is never known. When you do a reality show, our real personality is out because you cannot pretend 24 * 7. Even a method actor cannot pretend for that long. That will be the true test of your character. In the Bigg Boss house, people will see an elaborate version of mine inside the house.

