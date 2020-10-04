Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gurpal on comparisons with Shehnaaz Gill: Ready for it; She performed very well

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sara Gurpal from Punjab opens up on comparisons with Shehnaaz Gill, her reason to say yes for the show. Read.

Punjabi model and singer Sara Gurpal entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress with her spunk and soothing voice delivered a great performance last night. Given that she is from Punjab and has been a part of several music videos, an instant comparison will follow with Shehnaaz Gill who took the thirteenth season by storm. In a chat before she entered the Bigg Boss house, we asked Sara on the comparisons which will come, if she is mentally prepared for it, whom did she love watching in previous seasons and more. Gurpal was candid and her candour is sure to win hearts. Excerpts below.

How excited are you to enter the Bigg Boss house?

I am very much excited. I can't express my happiness. I am hoping that this season is as good and historical as the 13th season.

What made you say yes?

Honestly, Bigg Boss the name itself made me say yes. Besides, my family, me friends everyone watches BB religiously, I think there is no other show like it. I also feel that I was tailor made for BB, I don't know what I was doing for the last 13 seasons. I had to be here, it was a necessity, if I didn't do the show I would have felt something amiss in my life.

I am sure both Shehnaaz and I have our strengths and weaknesses because I have never seen a person like me, so I don’t fear comparisons Sara Gurpal

Since you and Shehnaaz share similar backgrounds, are you prepared for the comparisons which might come?

I feel anyone who comes from Punjab, especially with the same background, singer actor and music video, even if I wasn't entering and someone else was, still comparisons would have been drawn. Shehnaaz did very well in the last season. She set a target for everyone so I am ready for the comparisons. I believe that an individuality of a person won't be known till people see him or her on the show. Right now, people will think that 'oh, she is coming from Punjab' and then people must have judged basis what they see on social media, they form a perspective. But this is very immature. I am sure both Shehnaaz and I have our strengths and weaknesses because I have never seen a person like me, so I don’t fear comparisons. I have known Shehnaaz on the show but she is different and I am different.

Did you know Shehnaaz from before?

Shehnaaz started working in music videos much after I did and she wasn't that popular back then. I have never really spoken spoken to her but I knew her. When she entered BB, I knew her by name basis. I was doing a daily soap when the last season was on air but I caught glimpses of it and know that she did amazingly well. After the show, I came to know that she is such a good talent.

What is your strategy going to be to survive inside the house?

Honestly, I will be taking Bigg Boss as I take things in real life. I have experienced the worst and the good in my life, so I believe nothing is big as a problem which will never go away. At the end of the world, everything will be sort out. I am always prepared for everything mentally. Not just about comparisons with Shehnaaz or the mental pressure inside or anything else, I am prepared for everything because things are not in my control. All I can control is myself and what I am doing. Bigg Boss is not about negativity at all, it is a different experience all together.



