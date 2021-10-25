Chandni Sharma says she is thrilled to play a character that resonates with the younger generation in Kaamnaa

In the upcoming show 'Kaamnaa,' model-turned-actress Chandni Sharma will portray the role of 'Akanksha.' It tells the story of a middle-class couple who have opposing viewpoints on life.

Chandni is elated to be a part of the show and talks about her character of a strong and ambitious woman. She says: "Like most millennials, my character, 'Akanksha', who true to her name is a strong headed woman with big desires of living a luxurious life while moving away from the ordinary way of living. I am thrilled to have gotten the chance to play a character that resonates with the young generation who dares to dream, find happiness in the grandeur of living life king size and believes that there is nothing wrong in wanting a little extra."

The 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' actress adds that she finds this role different from earlier one and this show reflects lives of people around us. "Through Akanksha and Manav's journey, 'Kaamnaa' looks at a narrative that is no different from how most people lead their lives. This character is very different from my previous characters that I have essayed before and I hope I am able to justice to it," she adds.

'Kaamnaa' will be starting soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

