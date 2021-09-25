EXCLUSIVE: Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan thrilled to record his first song with Arunita Kanjilal & Ashish

Pawandeep Rajan became a household name when he participated in Indian Idol 12 and went on garner a massive fan following. In fact, he created a massive buzz when he had lifted the winner’s trophy on the popular singing based reality show. And while he has been overwhelmed with the love coming his way, Pawandeep is now thrilled as he has recorded his first song with his Indian Idol 12 co-contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Ashish Kulkarni and he can’t stop gushing about it.

To note, his song with Ashish was recorded on a grand scale with over 70 musicians being a part of the track being recorded at Yash Raj Studios. Talking about it, Ashish said, “It feels great to work with such senior musicians and legendary artists. They played for us when we were participants in Indian Idol and now we are getting to work with them as music composers.” On the other hand, Pawandeep, who himself plays a lot of instruments was all praises for the musicians and thrilled to have recorded the song with his friends. While he is hopeful for the song, he stated, “We had the strings section recording today. It was a pleasure to see these great musicians play live here for our song”.

Interestingly, Pawan has also recorded a duet with Pawandeep and she asserted, “We have to listen to this song at least 10 times to know the instruments used in the song”. Meanwhile, Ashish was heaping praises for Pawandeep and Arunita, “After Pawan and Arunita sing the final vocals the song will get that finishing touch and it'll be perfect”.

Pawan also lauded his co-singers and said, “Arunita has sung really well and Ashish da made the song in one go”. Besides, Producer-director Raj Surani was amazed by the young talent. He said, “I felt that they are seasoned composers and their composition is sure to bring back the melody which has been in today's song.”

