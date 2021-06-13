EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Tamboli on coping after COVID 19: I have lost someone, don't take this lightly

The second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic has been very tough for people. News of people losing their near and dear ones was only being reported. Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli also suffered a personal loss. Her brother Jatin Tamboli died due to COVID 19. It was a difficult time for her family. The actress had shared the news with her fans on social media. But months before, the actress had also tested positive for the virus. She has now recovered but wants to share an important message for her fans.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nikki talked about many things, including coping with COVID 19. She said, "It’s very difficult. I would like to give this message that this is not something that we can take lightly because I have lost someone due to COVID as well. So, I only want to pray and also urge people to please take it very seriously. People are having it for a second time. Don’t take it lightly. Take care of yourself because then only your family will be protected. You have to be very careful. Follow the protocols. If there is no need please don’t go out. Be safe."

She was recently seen in a music video titled Kalla Reh Jayenga. In the song, she was seen with singer Jass Zaildar. The singer, who was also present in the interview, mentioned that the actress was very particular about masking and sanitization. “We also knew that she has suffered now. So, the whole set was sanitised,” he said.