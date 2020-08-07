EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla on fan wars, gauging their feedback, best compliment, pressure of number game

After the success of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, Sidharth Shukla spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively on the ongoing fan wars on social media, feedback, best compliment he has received, the pressure of number game, and more.

Over to him:

How was it collaborating with Neha Sharma for Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. After a melancholic song, this romantic number is a sure hit.

It’s of course been wonderful working with her. She’s done a good amount of work, and knows the craft well. I am happy that the song has been taken well and that my audience is loving it. It is their love that matters the most!

Fans continue to shower love on you, and support you in all your endeavors. Do you manage time to check out their tweets or reactions on social media. What is the best compliment you received for the song?

I usually try my best to read through most of the comments – good, bad, ugly, negative or positive. I like to read through as much as I can and I take the negative comments as constructive feedback as they want me to improve and hence I take it all positively. The best part is about those who are following me on my social media, and this is from pre-Bigg Boss time, they share nuances they have noticed with me. There are extra touches one adds in as an actor, small little details which go beyond acting which the audience notices and then they take out time to share feedback on those minute details. I love this because I feel that I am catering to an audience who is intelligent and understands detailing.

The best compliment I have received for this song is that ‘Every girl would want her guy to look at her the way Sidharth looks at Neha.'

With so many singles being released, how do you pick up what song you would like to be a part of? Do you feel the pressure of number game especially with all the fan war online?

I wouldn’t call myself a music expert or a song expert. For me, I like to step into the audience’s shoes and ask myself, would this be a song I would like to listen to again and again.

There are times when you do get sucked in number game, but overtime you must pull yourself out Sidharth Shukla

Speaking about the number game, I don’t really look into it. There are times when you do get sucked into it but overtime you must pull yourself out and remind yourself that it’s the audience’s love that matters the most!

Fan wars, inherently stem from innocence and love. Our audience puts in their heart and soul and they probably do a lot more than we can ever do, as actors, for them. I completely understand their loyalties, their thoughts, their love but at the same time as actors we are caught in a tight spot. They get overly protective about you as they don’t want you to get hurt or feel defeated anywhere. However, they forget that you have a life of your own and you will take care of it. In fact their love puts more responsibility on you to take the right steps. They don’t need to fight amongst themselves and instead should let the actor they stand for, take a stand for themselves. Just spread love, not negativity, as it’s the love that makes us feel blessed as actors!

They don’t need to fight amongst themselves and instead should let the actor they stand for, take a stand for themselves Sidharth Shukla

During the lockdown period, we have already seen you in two big music single release but fans await to see you in a project soon. Is there anything in the pipeline?

Yes there are a lot of discussions going on for projects are in the pipeline but it is way too early to talk about anything. When the right times comes, you guys will definitely know!

